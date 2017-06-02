50 Signs You're a Young Millennial

If you were born in the '90s, you fall within the category of "young" millennials, aka the later half of Generation Y. Social media has been an influential part of most of your life, Disney Channel rocked your world, and Starbucks stops during carpools weren't unusual. We may not have the best rap, but we fully embrace what we are (whether that's "entitled" or not) and wouldn't trade Instagram for anything. If you feel like you identify more strongly with "old" millennials, check this post out to find out. But if you still remember the moves to High School Musical, please proceed to these 50 signs.