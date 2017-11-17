Disposable Dishes on Amazon
Host a Dinner Party With NO Dishes to Wash (Thanks to 3 Items From Amazon Under $20)
When I planned on hosting a big dinner party for my mom's birthday, I knew I wanted to make the clean-up process as easy as possible. After some hunting, I discovered that there is a lot of high-quality disposable tableware on Amazon. I found plates, silverware, and wine glasses for incredibly low prices. Many of the options look like real glass and china, so the presentation is still beautiful. Plus, I could recycle everything, which made me feel less guilty going this route, and have zero dishes to wash. It's an overall winning situation, especially when you have a big group to entertain. Check out my favorite picks, and snag them in time for your next big dinner gathering.
