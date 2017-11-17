 Skip Nav
Host a Dinner Party With NO Dishes to Wash (Thanks to 3 Items From Amazon Under $20)
Host a Dinner Party With NO Dishes to Wash (Thanks to 3 Items From Amazon Under $20)

When I planned on hosting a big dinner party for my mom's birthday, I knew I wanted to make the clean-up process as easy as possible. After some hunting, I discovered that there is a lot of high-quality disposable tableware on Amazon. I found plates, silverware, and wine glasses for incredibly low prices. Many of the options look like real glass and china, so the presentation is still beautiful. Plus, I could recycle everything, which made me feel less guilty going this route, and have zero dishes to wash. It's an overall winning situation, especially when you have a big group to entertain. Check out my favorite picks, and snag them in time for your next big dinner gathering.

Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
Prestee Dinner Plates
Lillian Tablesettings Plastic Cutlery Set
Tossware Recyclable Plastic Wine Glasses
Prestee Dinner Plates
Lillian Tablesettings Plastic Cutlery Set
Tossware Recyclable Plastic Wine Glasses
