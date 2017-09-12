 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Fall Dinner Party Menu

If you're hosting a dinner party this Fall, consider the menu done. Fitting for an elegant, rustic affair, this menu is filled with seasonal flavors guaranteed to impress. Start with a gingersnap cocktail, and end with an epic dessert of apple crisp baked apples. In between those crowd-pleasers, expect to find a little bit of everything, including hoisin braised short ribs. You can do no wrong with this menu. Click through and consider your "hostess with the mostess" status complete.

Gingersnap Cocktail
Rosemary-Sesame Pecans
Mushroom and Brie Bruschetta
Celery and Parmesan Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash
Braised Red Cabbage
Hoisin Braised Short Ribs
Apple Crisp Baked Apples
The Tablescape
The Ultimate Fall Dinner Party Menu
