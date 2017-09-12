The Ultimate Fall Dinner Party Menu

If you're hosting a dinner party this Fall, consider the menu done. Fitting for an elegant, rustic affair, this menu is filled with seasonal flavors guaranteed to impress. Start with a gingersnap cocktail, and end with an epic dessert of apple crisp baked apples. In between those crowd-pleasers, expect to find a little bit of everything, including hoisin braised short ribs. You can do no wrong with this menu. Click through and consider your "hostess with the mostess" status complete.