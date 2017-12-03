Every Busy Mom Needs to Print Out This Life-Saving Elf on the Shelf Cheat Sheet

Let's face it: keeping up with Elf on the Shelf is exhausting. On top of all the mayhem going on during the holidays, parents who choose to participate in the elf-inspired behavioral tactic are supposed to remember to move the elf every single day?! That's not exactly at the top of our priority lists, and thankfully, there's now a cheat sheet to make this task way easier. Parenting club Bounty has shared an ingenious Elf on the Shelf cheat sheet that does the thinking for you and tells you where to put that freakin' stress-inducing little creature each night. Sunday the third means Elf is hiding in one of the cereal boxes in the kitchen? OK, sounds perfect.

Once you've committed to Elf on the Shelf at the beginning of December, there's no turning back — you've got to get really creative with your elf-hiding skills. If you just can't even deal with the thought of your schedule being interrupted by something as silly as an elf, print out the helpful Elf on the Shelf cheat sheet and say goodbye to stressing this year!