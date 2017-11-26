25 Elf on the Shelf Name Ideas to Make Santa's Little Helper an Official Member of Your Family

The Elf on the Shelf book and figurine first came out 12 years ago and has since become a beloved holiday tradition for many families. This elf typically arrives sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday and stays until Christmas, keeping an eye on all the little girls and boys to make sure they behave. Each day, the elf is supposed to change their position around the house to let the kids know that they're around and keeping tabs on them, to report back to Santa Claus. Hilarity typically ensues, with parents getting very creative (and sometimes even NSFW when the kids aren't around) with their elf's daily movements.



For those of you who are about to embark on your first year with Elf on the Shelf (or if your kids simply want to rename their old one), don't worry, we've got you covered. Before you can start finding fun places to stage your elf, you need the perfect name for this new member of your holiday family. After all, only once an elf has been adopted by a family and given a name do they get the magical Christmas powers to fly back and forth from the North Pole for a nightly report with Santa. Here are the best 25 name suggestions for your elf!