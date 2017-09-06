 Skip Nav
Here Are The Popular Names for Babies Born In The Fall

If you love cozy sweaters, pumpkins, colorful leaves, Halloween, hot apple ciders, snuggly blankets, and everything else Fall has to offer, you're not alone. Whether your baby is born between September and December or not, if Autumn is your favorite season, you're going to love one of these Fall-inspired baby names.

Scroll through for 100 beautiful names you're going to want to consider for your Fall baby.

Adam
Apple
Amber
Ash
Auburn
Aurelia
Autumn
Azalea
Azure
Barley
Bartlett
Berry
Birch
Blaise
Cedar
Celeste
Cheyenne
Clay
Cora
Cormac
Crimson
Crispin
Dahlia
Dakota
Ember
Emerald
Emmy
Eve
Fern
Finley
Flint
