14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year

Christmas is more than just opening a pile of well-wrapped presents under the tree, but the holiday season can sneak up on the most well-prepared parents. Those few weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's really do pass by in one big, festive blur. Before you spend another year just going through the motions, why not start a few family traditions you can always revisit, time and again?

From personalized ornaments to matching PJs to a Christmas tree campout, these ideas aren't hard to pull off or even too time-consuming. In fact, each one adds just enough holiday magic that you — and your kids — will actually look forward to it.