14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
These Are the Top 100 Toys on Amazon This Holiday Season
Harry Potter
Is This Magic? 15 Cool Harry Potter Gifts — All on Amazon For Under $20!
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year

Christmas is more than just opening a pile of well-wrapped presents under the tree, but the holiday season can sneak up on the most well-prepared parents. Those few weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's really do pass by in one big, festive blur. Before you spend another year just going through the motions, why not start a few family traditions you can always revisit, time and again?
From personalized ornaments to matching PJs to a Christmas tree campout, these ideas aren't hard to pull off or even too time-consuming. In fact, each one adds just enough holiday magic that you — and your kids — will actually look forward to it.

Host a cookie bake-off
Wear matching family PJs
Watch the same holiday movie every season
Marvel at neighborhood lights displays
Open one special present on Christmas Eve
Plant Santa's footprints in your home
Give each child an annual ornament
Volunteer at a soup kitchen
Get a Christmas tree from a tree farm
Record a year-in-review
Leave Santa a late-night snack
Have a Christmas tree campout
Take a themed family photo
Read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
