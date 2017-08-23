 Skip Nav
15 Fun Daddy-Daughter Bonding Activities

There's nothing as special as a relationship between a dad and his daughter, but when dad works long hours and his daughter has a calendar full of after-school activities, it's hard for the two to find time to spend time together — not to mention they may not have a ton of shared interests. To help the dynamic duo build a better bond and make amazing memories, we've come up with 15 father-daughter activities that they're sure to enjoy!

Fuel Up
Write a Book
Hit the Pavement
Observe and Learn
Score a Hole in One
Walk Along the Beach
Enjoy a Teddy Bear Picnic
Get Behind the Wheel
Snap a Pic
Go Fish
Dance the Night Away
Root For the Girls
Take In a Show
Make Sweet Memories
Read All About It
