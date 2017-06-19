 Skip Nav
The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds

Gift Guide For 2-Year-Olds

The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds

Who says the terrible twos are really that bad? Certainly not your little angel! Two-year-olds are on the move and getting into everything, but with toys like a play table that sings about the food it's cooking and wooden puzzles that require a magnetic fishing pole, your tot will be so busy, he won't have time to get into trouble.

Scroll through for 32 of our favorite gifts for 2-year-olds.

1 Melissa & Doug Nesting and Sorting Garages and Cars
Melissa & Doug Nesting and Sorting Garages and Cars

These Nesting and Sorting Garages and Cars ($25) help teach color and number skills all while your kiddo stacks away.

Melissa & Doug
Kids' Nesting & Sorting Garages & Cars Toy
$24.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Games & Puzzles
2 Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar

The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar ($38) teaches your tot how to code before they even hit grade school.

Fisher-Price
Think & Learn Code-a-pillar
$36.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Home & Living
3 Dexton Hideaway Glow-in-the-Dark Tent
Dexton Hideaway Glow-in-the-Dark Tent

This Glow-in-the-Dark Tent ($180) comes with space stickers that can light the fabric up for their late-night playtime adventures.

Kohl's Outdoor Sports & Games
Dexton Hideaway Teepee Tent & Glow-in-the-Dark Fabric Stickers Set
$179
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Outdoor Sports & Games
4 Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader Toy
Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader Toy

Little ones can drive and service their cars with this Magnetic Car Loader Toy ($20).

Melissa & Doug
Kids' Magnetic Car Loader Toy
$19.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Games & Puzzles
5 Land of Nod Zebra Rocker
Land of Nod Zebra Rocker

Who needs a horse when you have a zebra? This adorable Zebra Rocker ($149) is the perfect seat for your squirmy little one.

The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Zebra Rocker
$149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
6 Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit
Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit

The Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit ($50) is easy for little hands to take apart and reconstruct, thanks to magnets embedded inside the pieces.

Janod
Super Rocket Magnet Kit
$49.99
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Janod Toys
7 HABA My First Toddler Ball Track
HABA My First Toddler Ball Track

Marble runs are one of life's little joys, but the pieces are often too small for toddlers and preschoolers to safely handle. HABA's My First Toddler Ball Track ($110) let's little ones get in on the action in a big and safe way.

Haba
My First Ball Track - Large Basic Pack
$99.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Haba Toys
8 Wishbone 3-in-1 Original Bike
Wishbone 3-in-1 Original Bike

The Wishbone Bike ($199) grows from a trike to a first running bike to a big-kid balance bike with little more than a flip of the body — meaning little ones can use it for at least two years.

Wishbone Bike
$199
from tikesbikes.com
Buy Now
9 Sprout Channel Cubby
Sprout Channel Cubby

For screen time that you can feel good about, Sprout's Channel Cubby ($50, originally $80) offers toddlers over 40 episodes of the network's original programming (think Bob the Builder and Barney), plus games, coloring pages, craft ideas, and other activities. Measuring seven inches and protected by rubber bumpers, the device is perfectly designed for the high-tech tot.

Channel Cubby
$50
from walmart.com
Buy Now
10 Bucket O' Bright Blocks
Bucket O' Bright Blocks

Your little one can create anything that their imagination cooks up with this Bucket O' Bright Blocks ($99).

The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Bucket O' Blocks (Bright)
$99
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
11 Lego Duplo Disney Mickey and Minnie Birthday Parade Building Kit
Lego Duplo Disney Mickey and Minnie Birthday Parade Building Kit

Lego Duplo's Mickey and Minnie Birthday Parade ($18, originally $25) lets kids create their own birthday train — complete with a cupcake and candle — to celebrate Mickey, Minnie, or their own birthday.

Target Models & Kits
Duplo LEGO®; DUPLO®; Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597
$24.99$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
12 Land of Nod Tiger Chair
Land of Nod Tiger Chair

This cute little Tiger Chair ($119, originally $139) can be your kiddo's special chair for family movie night.

The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
Large Tiger Nod Chair
$139
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
13 HABA's Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game
HABA's Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game

HABA's Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game ($41) is a fun take on the classic stacking rings. It's a combination puzzle and ring game, so tots can pile up the rings by color or any other category they see fit.

Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game
$41
from jet.com
Buy Now
14 Ride On Firetruck
Ride On Firetruck

Firetruck-lovers are guaranteed hours of fun on this ride on truck ($129). It features working steering column, plastic fenders, rubber tires, and a bell.

The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Dalmatian Fire Engine Speedster
$129
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
15 Janod Magnet Submarine Building Kit
Janod Magnet Submarine Building Kit

For a gift that's sure to impress the toddler on your list, consider Janod's Magnet Submarine Building Kit ($20), which operates like a 3D, magnetic puzzle.

Magnet Submarine Building Kit
$20
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
16 Fisher-Price Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table
Fisher-Price Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table

The play kitchen gets a lot of attention, but Fisher-Price's Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table ($120) may be the new hot play area at your home. The table "recognizes" food items as they are placed on the grill or in the oven, plays songs about the food, and comes with plenty of kid-favorite food items like pizza and cookies. When food fun is done, the grill flips over and converts into an activity table so that more fun times can be had by all.

Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
17 Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen
Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen

Pottery Barn Kids's Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen ($399) brings some retro charm to a little one's play space. The stove, oven, and refrigerator come together in one unit for tons of playtime fun.

Target Models & Kits
Duplo LEGO®; DUPLO®; Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597
$24.99$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
18 Fisher-Price Little People Discovery Disney Play Set
Fisher-Price Little People Discovery Disney Play Set

Whether they're gearing up for their first big trip to Disney World or cutting their teeth on some of Mom and Dad's first Disney classics, toddlers will love all of the interactive fun that comes along with Fisher-Price's Little People Discovery Disney Play Set ($200). Send Minnie and Mickey on a whirling teacup ride, or pay a visit to the Magic Kingdom.

Little People Discovery Disney Play Set
$200
from walmart.com
Buy Now
19 Green Toys Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset
Green Toys Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset

We love everything about Green Toys' philosophy. All the company's products are made from recycled plastic milk jugs, including its Build-a-Bouquet Floral Arrangement Playset ($28). The 44-piece set allows tots to stack the flowers to create a beautiful garden.

Green Toys
Build-a-Bouquet
$27
from Target
Buy Now See more Green Toys Pretend Play & Costumes
20 Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set
Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

For a gift that packs a big punch without breaking the bank, Little Tikes's Easy Score Basketball Set ($29) can't be beat. The hoop's height is adjustable, so those games of H-O-R-S-E can become more challenging as they get older.

Easy Score Basketball Set
$29
from diapers.com
Buy Now
21 Paw Patrol Paw Patroller
Paw Patrol Paw Patroller

One of the hottest shows for preschoolers, Paw Patrol is a bonafide hit for tots. The Paw Patrol Paw Patroller ($51) has a working elevator and a fully functional Command Center inside. It can transport three Paw Patrol vehicles or display up to six, making it the ultimate toy for your Ryder and Skye fans.

Target Toys
Paw Patrol, Paw Patroller
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
22 Land of Nod Fridge Play Food
Land of Nod Fridge Play Food

Kids can fill their toy kitchen with this Fridge Play Food ($29).

The Land of Nod Toys
Fridge Play Food
$29
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys
23 Frozen Ball Pit
Frozen Ball Pit

The perfect play date toy, the Frozen Ball Pit ($25) will keep little ones busy for hours.

Zulily Sports & Activities
Frozen Ball Pit
$24
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Sports & Activities
24 The Step2 Company Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel
The Step2 Company Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel

The Step2 Company's Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel ($53, originally $78) features an upright easel that can fold down into a desktop with a magnetic dry-erase board, trays for markers and pencils, and a cup holder. The set also comes with a matching stool and plenty of storage for books, art supplies, and more.

Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel
$53
from amazon.com
Buy Now
25 Kid Galaxy My First RC Go Go School Bus
Kid Galaxy My First RC Go Go School Bus

Kids love remote-controlled cars, and Kid Galaxy's Go Go School Bus ($24) is the perfect first R/C for tiny tots. Its easy-to-use control is so soft you can squeeze it, so it won't end up bonking anyone on the head when it is thrown around.

Go Go School Bus
$24
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
26 Happy Dance Snoopy Feature Plush
Happy Dance Snoopy Feature Plush

Your little one doesn't has to have seen the new Peanuts movie to have some fun with the Happy Dance Snoopy ($30). The plush Snoopy dances up the storm to the classic Peanuts theme song with the push of a button and if you give him a kiss on his nose, he'll kiss you back! How sweet!

Target Soft & Plush Toys
Just Play Peanuts Happy Dance Snoopy
$29
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Soft & Plush Toys
27 Playskool Dressy Kids
Playskool Dressy Kids

Learning how to do zippers, buttons, and buckles is essential to the preschool years and Playskool's Dressy Kids Dolls ($20) are a fun way to learn. Available in both boy and girl versions, the dolls help tots learn how to zip, button, buckle, fasten, and tie in as covert a way as possible

Dressy Kids Dolls
$20
from ebay.com
Buy Now
28 LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven
LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven

Learning numbers is more fun than ever with the LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven ($20). The adorable oven has 16 pieces and more than 30 phrases to teach counting, sharing, and fraction skills. Best of all, all of the pieces fit right into it, so there's no worrying about lost parts as it moves from room to room!

Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
LeapFrog® Number Lovin' Oven
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
29 Madeline
Madeline

Madeline ($18), the classic story by Ludwig Bemelmans, is one that every tiny kiddo should own!

Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books
PENGUIN BOOKS Madeline
$17
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books
30 Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset
Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset

The Octonauts Octopod Playset ($40) lets your little ones go on an adventure just like on the show. With 10 pieces and loads of activities, the set lets kids explore the undersea world of The Octonauts!

Fisher-Price
Octonauts Octopod Playset by
$49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Action & Toy Figures
31 Melissa & Doug Fishing Pole Puzzle
Melissa & Doug Fishing Pole Puzzle

For a gift that packs a lot of punch for the price, Melissa & Doug's Fishing Pole Puzzle ($10) engages fine motor skills and is a whole lot of fun!

Melissa & Doug
Toy, Fishing Magnetic Puzzle Game
$9.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Puzzles
32 Hot Diggity Dancing Mickey Plush
Hot Diggity Dancing Mickey Plush

The adorable Hot Diggity Dancing Mickey Plush encourages your little ones to get in on the dance party action!

