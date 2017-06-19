6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Moms Holiday For Kids Gift Guide For 2-Year-Olds The Best Gifts For 2-Year-Olds June 19, 2017 by Alessia Santoro 1.2K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Who says the terrible twos are really that bad? Certainly not your little angel! Two-year-olds are on the move and getting into everything, but with toys like a play table that sings about the food it's cooking and wooden puzzles that require a magnetic fishing pole, your tot will be so busy, he won't have time to get into trouble. Scroll through for 32 of our favorite gifts for 2-year-olds. Shop Brands Melissa & Doug · Fisher-Price · Janod · Haba · Green Toys 1 Melissa & Doug Nesting and Sorting Garages and Cars These Nesting and Sorting Garages and Cars ($25) help teach color and number skills all while your kiddo stacks away. Melissa & Doug Kids' Nesting & Sorting Garages & Cars Toy $24.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Games & Puzzles 2 Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar ($38) teaches your tot how to code before they even hit grade school. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar $36.49 from Target Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Home & Living 3 Dexton Hideaway Glow-in-the-Dark Tent This Glow-in-the-Dark Tent ($180) comes with space stickers that can light the fabric up for their late-night playtime adventures. Kohl's Outdoor Sports & Games Dexton Hideaway Teepee Tent & Glow-in-the-Dark Fabric Stickers Set $179 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Outdoor Sports & Games 4 Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader Toy Little ones can drive and service their cars with this Magnetic Car Loader Toy ($20). Melissa & Doug Kids' Magnetic Car Loader Toy $19.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Games & Puzzles 5 Land of Nod Zebra Rocker Who needs a horse when you have a zebra? This adorable Zebra Rocker ($149) is the perfect seat for your squirmy little one. The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys Zebra Rocker $149 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys 6 Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit The Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit ($50) is easy for little hands to take apart and reconstruct, thanks to magnets embedded inside the pieces. Janod Super Rocket Magnet Kit $49.99 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Janod Toys 7 HABA My First Toddler Ball Track Marble runs are one of life's little joys, but the pieces are often too small for toddlers and preschoolers to safely handle. HABA's My First Toddler Ball Track ($110) let's little ones get in on the action in a big and safe way. Haba My First Ball Track - Large Basic Pack $99.99 from Target Buy Now See more Haba Toys 8 Wishbone 3-in-1 Original Bike The Wishbone Bike ($199) grows from a trike to a first running bike to a big-kid balance bike with little more than a flip of the body — meaning little ones can use it for at least two years. Wishbone Bike $199 from tikesbikes.com Buy Now 9 Sprout Channel Cubby For screen time that you can feel good about, Sprout's Channel Cubby ($50, originally $80) offers toddlers over 40 episodes of the network's original programming (think Bob the Builder and Barney), plus games, coloring pages, craft ideas, and other activities. Measuring seven inches and protected by rubber bumpers, the device is perfectly designed for the high-tech tot. Channel Cubby $50 from walmart.com Buy Now 10 Bucket O' Bright Blocks Your little one can create anything that their imagination cooks up with this Bucket O' Bright Blocks ($99). The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys Bucket O' Blocks (Bright) $99 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys 11 Lego Duplo Disney Mickey and Minnie Birthday Parade Building Kit Lego Duplo's Mickey and Minnie Birthday Parade ($18, originally $25) lets kids create their own birthday train — complete with a cupcake and candle — to celebrate Mickey, Minnie, or their own birthday. Target Models & Kits Duplo LEGO®; DUPLO®; Mickey Minnie Birthday 10597 $24.99$19.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits 12 Land of Nod Tiger Chair This cute little Tiger Chair ($119, originally $139) can be your kiddo's special chair for family movie night. The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers Large Tiger Nod Chair $139 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers 13 HABA's Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game HABA's Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game ($41) is a fun take on the classic stacking rings. It's a combination puzzle and ring game, so tots can pile up the rings by color or any other category they see fit. Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game $41 from jet.com Buy Now 14 Ride On Firetruck Firetruck-lovers are guaranteed hours of fun on this ride on truck ($129). It features working steering column, plastic fenders, rubber tires, and a bell. The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys Dalmatian Fire Engine Speedster $129 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys 15 Janod Magnet Submarine Building Kit For a gift that's sure to impress the toddler on your list, consider Janod's Magnet Submarine Building Kit ($20), which operates like a 3D, magnetic puzzle. Magnet Submarine Building Kit $20 from saksfifthavenue.com Buy Now 16 Fisher-Price Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table The play kitchen gets a lot of attention, but Fisher-Price's Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table ($120) may be the new hot play area at your home. The table "recognizes" food items as they are placed on the grill or in the oven, plays songs about the food, and comes with plenty of kid-favorite food items like pizza and cookies. When food fun is done, the grill flips over and converts into an activity table so that more fun times can be had by all. Servin' Surprises Kitchen & Table $120 from amazon.com Buy Now 17 Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen Pottery Barn Kids's Simply White All-in-1 Retro Kitchen ($399) brings some retro charm to a little one's play space. The stove, oven, and refrigerator come together in one unit for tons of playtime fun. Green Toys Build-a-Bouquet $27 from Target Buy Now See more Green Toys Pretend Play & Costumes 20 Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set For a gift that packs a big punch without breaking the bank, Little Tikes's Easy Score Basketball Set ($29) can't be beat. The hoop's height is adjustable, so those games of H-O-R-S-E can become more challenging as they get older. Easy Score Basketball Set $29 from diapers.com Buy Now 21 Paw Patrol Paw Patroller One of the hottest shows for preschoolers, Paw Patrol is a bonafide hit for tots. The Paw Patrol Paw Patroller ($51) has a working elevator and a fully functional Command Center inside. It can transport three Paw Patrol vehicles or display up to six, making it the ultimate toy for your Ryder and Skye fans. Target Toys Paw Patrol, Paw Patroller $5 from Target Buy Now See more Target Toys 22 Land of Nod Fridge Play Food Kids can fill their toy kitchen with this Fridge Play Food ($29). The Land of Nod Toys Fridge Play Food $29 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Toys 23 Frozen Ball Pit The perfect play date toy, the Frozen Ball Pit ($25) will keep little ones busy for hours. Zulily Sports & Activities Frozen Ball Pit $24 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Sports & Activities 24 The Step2 Company Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel The Step2 Company's Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel ($53, originally $78) features an upright easel that can fold down into a desktop with a magnetic dry-erase board, trays for markers and pencils, and a cup holder. The set also comes with a matching stool and plenty of storage for books, art supplies, and more. Flip and Doodle Desk With Stool Easel $53 from amazon.com Buy Now 25 Kid Galaxy My First RC Go Go School Bus Kids love remote-controlled cars, and Kid Galaxy's Go Go School Bus ($24) is the perfect first R/C for tiny tots. Its easy-to-use control is so soft you can squeeze it, so it won't end up bonking anyone on the head when it is thrown around. Go Go School Bus $24 from brookstone.com Buy Now 26 Happy Dance Snoopy Feature Plush Your little one doesn't has to have seen the new Peanuts movie to have some fun with the Happy Dance Snoopy ($30). The plush Snoopy dances up the storm to the classic Peanuts theme song with the push of a button and if you give him a kiss on his nose, he'll kiss you back! How sweet! Target Soft & Plush Toys Just Play Peanuts Happy Dance Snoopy $29 from Target Buy Now See more Target Soft & Plush Toys 27 Playskool Dressy Kids Learning how to do zippers, buttons, and buckles is essential to the preschool years and Playskool's Dressy Kids Dolls ($20) are a fun way to learn. Available in both boy and girl versions, the dolls help tots learn how to zip, button, buckle, fasten, and tie in as covert a way as possible Dressy Kids Dolls $20 from ebay.com Buy Now 28 LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven Learning numbers is more fun than ever with the LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven ($20). The adorable oven has 16 pieces and more than 30 phrases to teach counting, sharing, and fraction skills. Best of all, all of the pieces fit right into it, so there's no worrying about lost parts as it moves from room to room! Bed Bath & Beyond Toys LeapFrog® Number Lovin' Oven $19.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys 29 Madeline Madeline ($18), the classic story by Ludwig Bemelmans, is one that every tiny kiddo should own! Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books PENGUIN BOOKS Madeline $17 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books 30 Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset The Octonauts Octopod Playset ($40) lets your little ones go on an adventure just like on the show. With 10 pieces and loads of activities, the set lets kids explore the undersea world of The Octonauts! Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset by $49 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Action & Toy Figures 31 Melissa & Doug Fishing Pole Puzzle For a gift that packs a lot of punch for the price, Melissa & Doug's Fishing Pole Puzzle ($10) engages fine motor skills and is a whole lot of fun! Melissa & Doug Toy, Fishing Magnetic Puzzle Game $9.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Puzzles 32 Hot Diggity Dancing Mickey Plush The adorable Hot Diggity Dancing Mickey Plush encourages your little ones to get in on the dance party action! 