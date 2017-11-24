Gift Guide For 8-Year-Olds
The Best Gifts For 8-Year-Olds
From cool science kits and remote-controlled planes to an updated version of the classic game of Simon, the 8-year-old on your list is ready for some fun. We've rounded up our favorite finds for the 8-year-olds in your life, whether they teeter on the edge of little-kid play or are already into big-kid games. Check it out!
Franklin Sports Batman Soccer Ball with Pump (Size 3)
$24
LEGO® City Airport VIP Service 60102
$49.99 $36.99
LEGO® Super Heroes Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge 76057
$99.99 $73.99
LEGO® Minecraft The Iron Golem 21123
$19.99 $14.59
Super Mario Maker Nintendo Wii U
$59.99 $49.99
Harry Potter Boxed Set : Books 1-7 (Hardcover) (J. K. Rowling)
$205.93 $121.99
Spirograph® Deluxe Set
$22.99
Stop Motion Claymation Kit
$20
LEGO® Star Wars Clone Turbo Tank 75151
$109.99 $81.99
Educational Insights® Nancy B's Science ClubTM MoonScopeTM and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal
$42.99
Workman Publishing Pop Bottle Science
$16.95
President and Vice President Dolls 2 Pack
$24.99
Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon Dual Pack with 3 Pokemon Figures 3DS
$79
Scratch Map
$26
