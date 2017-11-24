 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Gifts For 8-Year-Olds

From cool science kits and remote-controlled planes to an updated version of the classic game of Simon, the 8-year-old on your list is ready for some fun. We've rounded up our favorite finds for the 8-year-olds in your life, whether they teeter on the edge of little-kid play or are already into big-kid games. Check it out!

Related
The Best Gifts For 9-Year-Olds
Project Mc2 Circuit Beats
$20
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Nerf's Firevision Sports Football
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Crayola emoji marker kit
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Sheets
Franklin Sports Batman Soccer Ball with Pump (Size 3)
$24
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sheets
Target Bedroom Furniture
LEGO® City Airport VIP Service 60102
$49.99 $36.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bedroom Furniture
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® Super Heroes Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge 76057
$99.99 $73.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Selfie Mic Music Set
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Models & Kits
LEGO® Minecraft The Iron Golem 21123
$19.99 $14.59
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Klutz's Mini Erasers kit
$22
from target.com
Buy Now
incredible robot
$180
from amazon.com
Buy Now
piece of jewelry
$58
from isabellegracejewelry.com
Buy Now
Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster
$35
from walmart.com
Buy Now
deluxe set
$340
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Home & Living
Super Mario Maker Nintendo Wii U
$59.99 $49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Fuze Bike FX Wheel Writer
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Baby & Toddler Books
Harry Potter Boxed Set : Books 1-7 (Hardcover) (J. K. Rowling)
$205.93 $121.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Baby & Toddler Books
i-loom
$47
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ripstik Caster Board
$50
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Target Early Learning Toys
Spirograph® Deluxe Set
$22.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Early Learning Toys
bakeware, aprons, and utensils
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Stop Motion Claymation Kit
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Target Furniture
LEGO® Star Wars Clone Turbo Tank 75151
$109.99 $81.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Furniture
Meltdown Art Set
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wheels RC Sky Shock Transforming Remote Control Vehicle
$65
from target.com
Buy Now
Singing Machine Lights & Recording Karaoke
$130
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Flash Tattoos
$5
from orientaltrading.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
Educational Insights® Nancy B's Science ClubTM MoonScopeTM and Sky Gazer's Activity Journal
$42.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Early Learning Toys
Crazy Lights Magic Water Speakers
$30
from target.com
Buy Now
The Game of Life Fame Edition
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Toys
Workman Publishing Pop Bottle Science
$16.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Toys
BOOMco. Dynamag Blaster
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Simon Swipe
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HEXBUG Tony Hawk Circuit Boards Skatepark
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Swish
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Monopoly Here & Now Game: US Edition
$10
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
chess set
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Meccano MeccaNoid G15 KS
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hyper Toss
$13
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Barbie
President and Vice President Dolls 2 Pack
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Barbie Children's Dolls
the deluxe set
$11
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber
$31
from target.com
Buy Now
Hasbro
Pie Face Showdown! Game
$16
from Target
Buy Now See more Hasbro Board Games
Nintendo
Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon Dual Pack with 3 Pokemon Figures 3DS
$79
from Target
Buy Now See more Nintendo Action & Toy Figures
Crayola Air Marker Sprayer
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alex Spa Sketch It Nail Pens
$24
from alexbrands.com
Buy Now
Fingerling Baby Monkeys
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Build-A-Bear Stuffing Workshop
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
3Doodler Create
$85
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DIY Hair Garlands
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nerf Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Polaroid PIC-300 Instant Film Camera
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Scratch Map
$26
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
The Zoomer Meowzies
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit
$200
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
My Cinema Lightbox
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Project Mc2 Circuit Beats Set
Nerf Firevision Sports Football
Crayola Emoji Marker Maker
Franklin Sports Batman Soccer Ball with Pump (Size 3)
Lego City Airport VIP Service 60102
Lego Super Heroes Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge
Selfie Mic Music Set
Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem
Make Your Own Mini Erasers
Cozmo
Isabelle Grace Build-Your-Own Charm Necklace
Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster
Wii U Super Mario Maker Console Deluxe Set
Fuze Bike FX Wheel Writer
Harry Potter Hardcover Boxed Set
Wooky i-loom Starter Pack
Ripstik Caster Board
Spirograph Deluxe Kit
Williams-Sonoma American Girl Bakeware
NPW Ani-Mate Stop Motion Kit
Lego Star Wars Clone Turbo Tank
A Night in the Eloise Suite at the Plaza Hotel
Crayola Meltdown Art Set
Wheels RC Sky Shock Transforming Remote Control Vehicle
Singing Machine Lights & Recording Karaoke
Flash Tattoos
Nancy B's Science Club MoonScope and Journal
Crazy Lights Magic Water Speakers
The Game of Life Fame Edition
Pop Bottle Science
BOOMco. Dynamag Blaster
24
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday For KidsKid ShoppingParenting Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday