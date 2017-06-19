The Best Gifts For 9-Year-Olds

Race cars hit the 21st century with the new Anki Overdrive Starter Kit ($150), perhaps the coolest race track to hit the floor. The cars use artificial intelligence and robotics to make their way around the track. And speaking of the track, kids can design the tracks to look however they like — want it to go over the sofa? You can do that! Want it to twist around the tree? You can do that too (expansion packs can be bought for $10 to $30 each). The slot cars literally read the track so they'll never fall off the course. Using an iOS or Android app, players control their cars and can actually launch tricks and attacks by engaging weapons and power-ups against their opponents in an effort to win the race.