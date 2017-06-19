6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Moms Kid Shopping Gift Guide For 9-Year-Olds The Best Gifts For 9-Year-Olds June 19, 2017 by Rebecca Gruber 1.2K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The 9-year-old on your list is precariously straddling the line between kid and tween. That's why we've rounded up our favorite toys to help him feel like he's making progress — but not leaving the toy world completely behind. From cozy socks that double as slippers to toys that interact with smartphones and gaming devices, here are our favorite picks for 9-year-olds. 1 Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball
The Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball ($200) sends trike point, speed, spin, and trajectory data to the companion app every time your child kicks the ball — it's the coolest way to help them work on their fancy footwork!

Adidas miCoach Smart Soccer Ball
$200 from amazon.com

2 Franklin Sports Quikset Air Hockey Table
Most air hockey tables are great in theory, but in reality they're big eyesores that no parent wants sitting out at home. Franklin Sports has developed a solution that is sure to please parents and kids this year! The Franklin Sports Quikset Air Hockey Table ($220) is a full-size air hockey table that folds virtually flat for storage in mere seconds — meaning it can easily be stored when not in use! Told you it would be crowd-pleaser! Franklin Sports Quikset Air Hockey - 48"
$219 from Target

3 Ivivva Stellar Switch Up Jacket
The athleisure trend has not been lost on the almost-tween set and Ivivva, Lululemon's little sister, has mastered the look. The Perfect Your Practice Jacket ($78) is not only functional (it's moisture wicking and has great thumbholes to keep sleeves in place), but it's adorable too!

4 Perplexus Epic
If your child has mastered the original Perplexus, it may be time to bring on the Perplexus Epic ($19). The 3D puzzle version of the game now has players maneuvering the ball through 125 barriers to reach the end!

Spin Master Perplexus Epic 3-D Puzzle Game
$19.69 from Target

5 ThumbsUp Gummy Bear Chair
What could be more fun than an inflatable Gummy Bear Chair ($30)? Nothing! Gummy Bear Chair
$30 from ebay.com

6 Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars fans will have a blast with this Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker ($46) — it lights up in the dark.

Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker
$46 from amazon.com

7 Emily + Meritt Bluetooth Bunny Speaker
Music sounds so much cooler when it is coming from this Bluetooth Bunny Speaker ($59) designed by Emily + Meritt.

The Emily & Meritt Bluetooth Bunny Speaker
$59 from PBteen

8 The Emily + Meritt Wish Box
Every girl needs a place to put her special jewelry and treasured tchotchkes, and that 's just what the PB Kids Emily + Meritt Wish Box ($29, originally $59) is. Part of the beautiful Emily + Merritt capsule collection, the antique-style box makes a beautiful addition to a little girl's room. The Emily & Meritt Wishbox Collection
$59 from PBteen

9 Tinker Crate
Kiwi Crate will enter the STEM education genre with the introduction of the Tinker Crate ($20 per month) for kids ages 9 to 14. These boxes are filled with projects that encourage problem-solving skills while kids create things like trebuchets and motors following step-by-step (and age-appropriate) instructions. While the projects sound complicated, they're anything but! They're designed to build confidence and encourage kids without frustrating them. Each month, a box will arrive with all of the materials kids need to complete the project and a blueprint for getting there. An accompanying magazine, called Tinker Zine, features cartoon strips, science-based stories, and additional activities kids can do with their completed projects. And should they get stuck while building their creation, there's a toll-free number they can call for help! Tinker Crate
$20 from kiwicrate.com

10 littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit
We've been fans of littleBits for a while now, but the latest set is one that you'll want to add to your little ones' holiday lists ASAP. The littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit ($200) is an exciting way to encourage little kids' interest in electronics. The new Lego-like kits come with 15 electronic blocks and extra parts like wheels, stickers, and more — everything kids need to make 12 projects from bubble machines and a spy box to remote control cars. And we mean everything, including the 9-volt battery! Along the way, the little inventors learn a thing or two about electronics without ever feeling like they're playing with an educational toy (not that there's anything wrong with those!). If your child has ever expressed interest in building and creating, this is a toy worth saving for!

littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit
$200 from amazon.com

11 Wilson X Connected Basketball
If you thought basketball was just about a ball and a hoop, we're here to give you a little education. The Wilson X Connected Basketball ($200) is the world's first smart basketball. Without using any wires, the ball tracks baskets, misses, field goal percentages, and shot ranges when used in conjunction with the Wilson X app. When not paired with the app, the ball works just like your average game ball — but once you can figure out exactly where you should be standing to sink your shot, you'll never want to go back to an average ball!

Wilson X Connected Basketball
$200 from dickssportinggoods.com

12 Kitsch 10 Piece Mix and Match Studs
Have a child in your life who just can't make up her mind? Kitsch's 10 Piece Mix and Match Studs ($29) provides plenty of options to keep her happy!

10 Piece Mix and Match Studs
$29 from mykitsch.com

13 Lego Minecraft The Mine
Minecraft-lovers will have a blast with The Mine Lego set ($78). It has 922 pieces as well as Steve and a skeleton, zombie, spider and a Creeper.

The Mine Lego set
$78 from target.com

14 100% Gumdrop Necklaces
Designed in New York and made in the USA, 100% Gumdrop necklaces ($40) are made from stainless steel and dipped in 14-karat gold. Pick from a variety of fun words — from nicknames to smartypants comments — for her daisy chain!

100% Gumdrop necklaces
$40 from gumdroplovesyou.com

15 MLB Sleeping Bag
Sleepovers are a lot more fun when his sleeping bag shows off his soccer allegiance. The MLB Sleeping Bag ($90, originally $129) is not only great for overnights at his friends' homes, but for camping trips as well! MLB Sleeping Bag
$90 from target.com

16 eKids Marvel Avengers Captain America Rechargeable Character Speaker
Your big kid will love grooving to the music with these adorable rechargeable speakers. The eKids Marvel Avengers Captain America Rechargeable Character Speaker ($30) comes in several different styles — think Mickey and Minnie, superheroes, turtles, and more — to help him share his tunes with family and friends.

iHome Portable Line-in Speaker iHome Audio Line Input
$5 from Target

17 Nike KD Hyper Elite Basketball Socks
If you've spent any time on the playground this year, you know that Kevin Durrant's Nike KD Hyper Elite Basketball socks ($8, originally 20) are all the rage — even if your child can't dunk quite yet. Nike Men's KD Hyper Elite Basketball Crew Socks
$20 from Finish Line

18 Heart Eyes Emoji Pillow
Sometimes it feels like emoji were created just for kids — it's the only way they communicate! Top Trenz's Heart Eyes Emoji Pillow ($5) will be hit on your child's bed, or as the star of their selfies!

Heart Eyes Emoji Pillow
$5 from target.com

19 Furlicious Eco Lounger
A step up from the kids' chairs that little ones get when they're born, this Furlicious Eco Lounger ($249-$289) is the ultimate spot for kids to sit and read a book or just listen to some music.

Ivory Furlicious Faux Fur Eco Lounger
$239 from PBteen

20 Electronic Dictionary Bookmark
For the little reader in your life, the Electronic Dictionary Bookmark ($40) is the perfect gift to keep her immersed in her books. It's super slim so it can serve as a legitimate bookmark, and it helps her build her vocabulary at the same time. Electronic Dictionary Bookmark
$40 from amazon.com

21 Babiators Aces Navigators
Nothing beats an awesome pair of shades ($30) that can be used on sunny days all year long!

pair of shades
$30 from babiators.com

22 It's All About Us (. . . Especially Me!): A Journal of Totally Personal Questions For You and Your Friends
Girls will have a blast chronicling their tween years in this journal — It's All About Us (. . . Especially Me!): A Journal of Totally Personal Questions For You and Your Friends ($16).

It's All About Us (. . . Especially Me!): A Journal of Totally Personal
$16 from amazon.com

23 Lego Star Wars Tie Fighter Building Kit
There are a number of intricate new Lego Star Wars sets out there, but none are quite as detailed as the LEGO Star Wars Tie Fighter Building Kit ($174). With more than 1,600 pieces, this may be more of a display piece than one you'll want the kids to get their hands on. Either way, it's one you'll come back to time and time again. LEGO Star Wars Tie Fighter Building Kit
$174 from amazon.com

24 FatDots
From the world of FatHead (the creator of those larger-than-life sports decals that kids love to put on their walls) comes Fat Dots ($16 for six). The dome-shaped adhesives attach directly to iPhone and iTouch home buttons while allowing kids to show off their allegiance to their favorite teams, their favorite animals, or even a custom design.

Fat Dots
$16 from amazon.com

25 Script Monogram Wall Jewelry Storage
Jewelry-lovers are always looking for a fun place to place their earrings. PB Teen's Script Monogram Wall Jewelry Storage ($149) has spaces for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more.

Script Monogram Wall Jewelry Storage
$149 from pbteen.com

26 Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Race cars hit the 21st century with the new Anki Overdrive Starter Kit ($150), perhaps the coolest race track to hit the floor. The cars use artificial intelligence and robotics to make their way around the track. And speaking of the track, kids can design the tracks to look however they like — want it to go over the sofa? You can do that! Want it to twist around the tree? You can do that too (expansion packs can be bought for $10 to $30 each). The slot cars literally read the track so they'll never fall off the course. Using an iOS or Android app, players control their cars and can actually launch tricks and attacks by engaging weapons and power-ups against their opponents in an effort to win the race.

Anki OVERDRIVE Starter Kit
$20 from Target

27 Razor Crazy Cart
Your child's first car? The Razor Crazy Cart ($270) takes kids on an unbelievable ride — it drives forward, reverse, sideways, diagonally, and everything in between. Like a cross between a go-kart and scooter, it moves up to 12 miles per hour.

Razor Crazy Cart
$270 from target.com

28 PicWits!
Consider PicWits ($27) the ultimate caption-writing contest. 