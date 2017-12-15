Gifts For Coworkers
19 Thoughtful Gifts For the Coworkers Who Get You Through the Week
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
19 Thoughtful Gifts For the Coworkers Who Get You Through the Week
Day after day, we rely on a few of our trusted coworkers to see us through the office drama, gossip, and awkward happy hours, so it's only right that we show them a little appreciation when the holidays roll around. If picking something special — but still affordable — has you stumped, we've got you covered. From kitschy coffee mugs and wine glasses to simple ways to de-stress or declutter their work space, these 19 gifts will show the work wives, husbands, and BFFs in your life just how much they mean to you.
ban.do Coffee Is My BFF Thermal Mug
$18
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Boss Lady Lacquer Docking Station - White
$63
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar CandleBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Splattered Enamel Table-Top Organizer Set
$24
Small Desk Organizer Pen Holder and Faux Planter in Concrete
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
from UncommonGoods
Marble Shape PlanterBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Rose Quartz StoneBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Panama Make It Happen Textured-leather Notebook - Sky blue
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Bon Voyage 2018 Desk Calendar
$18
from Anthropologie
Honeymoon Hotel Good Vibes Only Art Print
$19
BAN DO Ban.Do Glass Water Bottle
$45 $31.50
from Asos
Slant Collections 'Liquid Therapy' Stemless Wine Glass
$12
0previous images
-12more images