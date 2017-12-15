 Skip Nav
19 Thoughtful Gifts For the Coworkers Who Get You Through the Week
19 Thoughtful Gifts For the Coworkers Who Get You Through the Week

Day after day, we rely on a few of our trusted coworkers to see us through the office drama, gossip, and awkward happy hours, so it's only right that we show them a little appreciation when the holidays roll around. If picking something special — but still affordable — has you stumped, we've got you covered. From kitschy coffee mugs and wine glasses to simple ways to de-stress or declutter their work space, these 19 gifts will show the work wives, husbands, and BFFs in your life just how much they mean to you.

Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
ban.do Coffee Is My BFF Thermal Mug
$18
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
Kate Spade
Signature Spade" Earbuds
$40
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Levtex
Nap More Stress Less Accent Pillow
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Levtex Pillows
Cathy's Concepts
Boss Lady Lacquer Docking Station - White
$63
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Cathy's Concepts Stationery
Urban Outfitters Candles
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Starbucks Holiday Gift Card $25
Starbucks Gift Card
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Splattered Enamel Table-Top Organizer Set
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Kikkerland
Small Desk Organizer Pen Holder and Faux Planter in Concrete
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Kikkerland Home & Living
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Percy the Pencil Porcupine
$19
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Marble Shape Planter
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Urban Outfitters
Rose Quartz Stone
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Threshold
Desktop Globe w/ Gold Base
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Decor
Smythson
Panama Make It Happen Textured-leather Notebook - Sky blue
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Smythson Stationery
Rifle Paper Co.
Bon Voyage 2018 Desk Calendar
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Urban Outfitters
Honeymoon Hotel Good Vibes Only Art Print
$19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Kate Spade
Scatter Dot 17 Month Agenda
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Asos Women's Fashion
BAN DO Ban.Do Glass Water Bottle
$45 $31.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Women's Fashion
Nordstrom Wine Glasses
Slant Collections 'Liquid Therapy' Stemless Wine Glass
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Wine Glasses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
