Gifts For Kids Who Like to Cook
41 Hot Gifts For Little Foodies Who Like to Cook
Getting your child interested in cooking and balanced eating from a young age is an important way to develop life-long healthy habits. Give them this priceless gift whether they are already a little foodie or just starting to spend more time with you in the kitchen with these culinary-inspired items.
From elaborate play sets to a perfectly sized chef's hat, these are the 41 hot holiday presents that will spice up your little one's season with some kitchen fun!
Kids Costume, Chef Role Play Costume Set
$29.99 $22.99
Workman Publishing Cooking Class Recipe Book
$18.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Infant 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set
$29.99
from Nordstrom
Hello Kitty Baking Book : Recipes for Cookies, Cupcakes, Pies, and More (Hardcover) (Michele Chen Chock)
$14.95 $13.19
Flip and Serve Pancake Set (19pc) - Wooden Breakfast Play Food
$16.49
Julia, Child
$17.99
from The Land of Nod
Minnie Mouse Baking and Treats Set by KidKraft - Red
$29.99
from shopDisney
Silver Appliances, Chrome Stand Mixer
$49 $39
from Pottery Barn Kids
22-Piece Steep and Serve Wooden Tea Set - Play Food and Kitchen Accessories
$29.99
Best Chef's Kitchen
$79.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Minnie Mouse Vintage Play Kitchen by KidKraft
$189.99
from shopDisney
CYNDY'S BEAR Personalized Chef Hat
$42
from shoptiques.com
Yottoy Eloise Tin Tea Set
$30
from Neiman Marcus
Cookie Party Kit
$39 $22.99
from Pottery Barn Kids
Real Cooking Ultimate Baking Starter Set
$15.99
Dash Kitchen Dash 3-pack Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Makers
$19.95 $5
from HSN
CURIOUS CHEF Curious Chef 30-pc. Utensil Caddy Collection
$140 $84.99
from JCPenney
Shopkins Season 6 Chef Club Playset - Sparkle Clean Washer
$13.99
Easy Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition by
$69.99 $52.49
from Kohl's
Zoku Fish Pop Molds
$19.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Gold Polka Dotted Kid's Apron
$24
from Anthropologie
Espresso Coffee Set
$17.49
Toy, Bake and Decorate Cupcake Set
$19.99 $14.99
Curious Chef 16pc Cupcake and Decorating Kit
$19.99
Cook Set - Cupcake
$13.59
Felt Gourmet Plush Cooking Set
$59 $39.97
from The Land of Nod
1 to 10 Counting Cans
$34.49
Kids Toys, Sushi Slicing Playset
$19.99 $14.99
