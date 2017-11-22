 Skip Nav
41 Hot Gifts For Little Foodies Who Like to Cook

Getting your child interested in cooking and balanced eating from a young age is an important way to develop life-long healthy habits. Give them this priceless gift whether they are already a little foodie or just starting to spend more time with you in the kitchen with these culinary-inspired items.

From elaborate play sets to a perfectly sized chef's hat, these are the 41 hot holiday presents that will spice up your little one's season with some kitchen fun!

— Additional reporting by Lauren Levy
Melissa & Doug
Kids Costume, Chef Role Play Costume Set
$29.99 $22.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Learning & Activity Toys
Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books
Workman Publishing Cooking Class Recipe Book
$18.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Baby & Toddler Books
Melissa & Doug
Infant 41-Piece Star Diner Restaurant Play Set
$29.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Toys
Target Baby & Toddler Books
Hello Kitty Baking Book : Recipes for Cookies, Cupcakes, Pies, and More (Hardcover) (Michele Chen Chock)
$14.95 $13.19
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Baby & Toddler Books
Melissa & Doug
Flip and Serve Pancake Set (19pc) - Wooden Breakfast Play Food
$16.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Pretend Play & Costumes
Barbie
Careers Chef and Waiter Doll 2pk
$14.89
from Target
Buy Now See more Barbie Children's Dolls
The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
Julia, Child
$17.99
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Baby & Toddler Books
Kid Kraft
Classic Kitchenette
$69.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Kid Kraft Pretend Play & Costumes
Disney
Minnie Mouse Baking and Treats Set by KidKraft - Red
$29.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Pretend Play & Costumes
Pottery Barn Kids
Silver Appliances, Chrome Stand Mixer
$49 $39
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Toys
Melissa & Doug
22-Piece Steep and Serve Wooden Tea Set - Play Food and Kitchen Accessories
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Play Food & Cooking Toys
Step2
Best Chef's Kitchen
$79.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Step2 Play Food & Cooking Toys
Disney
Minnie Mouse Vintage Play Kitchen by KidKraft
$189.99
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Play Food & Cooking Toys
shoptiques.com Play Food & Cooking Toys
CYNDY'S BEAR Personalized Chef Hat
$42
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Play Food & Cooking Toys
Neiman Marcus Play Food & Cooking Toys
Yottoy Eloise Tin Tea Set
$30
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Play Food & Cooking Toys
Pottery Barn Kids
Cookie Party Kit
$39 $22.99
from Pottery Barn Kids
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Kids Play Food & Cooking Toys
Just Like Home Workshop Sizzle and Smoke Barbeque Grill
$70
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Target Home & Living
Real Cooking Ultimate Baking Starter Set
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Home & Living
Frozen Anna and Elsa 4-Piece Baking Set
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Minecraft 5-Piece Cookie Cutters
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
HSN Cooking Tools
Dash Kitchen Dash 3-pack Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Makers
$19.95 $5
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Cooking Tools
Kid Chef Cookbook
$11
from target.com
Buy Now
Kid Kraft Espresso Kitchen
$292
from kidkraft.com
Buy Now
JCPenney Kitchen
CURIOUS CHEF Curious Chef 30-pc. Utensil Caddy Collection
$140 $84.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Kitchen
Disney Classic Mickey Mouse Electric Waffle Maker
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Children's Dolls
Shopkins Season 6 Chef Club Playset - Sparkle Clean Washer
$13.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Children's Dolls
Hasbro
Easy Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition by
$69.99 $52.49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Hasbro Toasters & Ovens
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Zoku Fish Pop Molds
$19.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Anthropologie
Gold Polka Dotted Kid's Apron
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Arts & Crafts Toys
Kid Kraft
Espresso Coffee Set
$17.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Kid Kraft Play Food & Cooking Toys
Endless Games Cupcake Race Board Game
$20
from google.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug Children's Shopping Cart
$70
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Learning Resources ABC Cookie Puzzle
$25
from target.com
Buy Now
Sur La Table
Kids' Chef Hat
$7.95
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Aprons
Cara's Singing Cupcakes Doll
$18
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Melissa & Doug
Toy, Bake and Decorate Cupcake Set
$19.99 $14.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Learning & Activity Toys
Target Kitchen Tools
Curious Chef 16pc Cupcake and Decorating Kit
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kitchen Tools
Stephen Joseph
Cook Set - Cupcake
$13.59
from Target
Buy Now See more Stephen Joseph Play Food & Cooking Toys
The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Felt Gourmet Plush Cooking Set
$59 $39.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Soft & Plush Toys
Learning Resources
1 to 10 Counting Cans
$34.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Learning Resources Early Learning Toys
Melissa & Doug
Kids Toys, Sushi Slicing Playset
$19.99 $14.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Play Food & Cooking Toys
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
