 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters

Shopping for the guy in your life is not always an easy feat, but this year, we made it easy by rounding up a list of cool and unique gifts for every man you know. Whether you're looking for your brother, dad, friend, boyfriend, or coworker, you'll want to check out these hot picks. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this trendy retailer carries an abundance of both fun and stylish items to choose from. From hoodies to an old-school Atari game, you might end up wanting some of these items for yourself.

Related
15 Gifts For Every Man in Your Life — All on Amazon and Starting at Just $11
Urban Outfitters
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
$25.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
adidas
EQT Cushion ADV Sneaker
$130
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Crosley X UO Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Hoodie Sweatshirt
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sweats & Hoodies
Urban Outfitters
N64 Controller Charm Keychain
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Watches & Jewelry
Casio
Vintage Gold Watch
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Casio Watches
Puma
Ren Boot
$130
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Puma Boots
adidas
Tribe Wind Pant
$90
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants
UO Bluetooth Cassette Boombox
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Jurassic Park Sock
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Socks
Herschel
X Tile Leather Travel Wallet
$85
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Herschel Wallets
Urban Outfitters
Tabletop Arcade Game
$36
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Calvin Klein
Boxer Brief 5-Pack
$60
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Briefs
The North Face
E-Tip Tech Glove
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more The North Face Gloves
Fjallraven
Raven 20 Backpack
$85
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Fjallraven Backpacks
Urban Outfitters
Metal Flat Lens Round Sunglasses
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses
Patagonia
Retro Pile Fleece Vest
$124
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Patagonia Sweats & Hoodies
Urban Outfitters Men's Fashion
Jason Markk Quick Wipes
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Men's Fashion
Urban Outfitters
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters
Marled Beanie
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Champion
& UO Anorak Jacket
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Champion Jackets
Marvis
Travel With Flavor Toothpaste Gift Set
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Marvis Tooth Care
Urban Outfitters
Nylon Slipper
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Urban Outfitters
Aaliyah 1995 Long Sleeve Tee
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Tommy Hilfiger
Sling Bag
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Bags
Urban Outfitters
Sport Stripe Web Belt
$25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Belts
Umbro
Structured Fleece Jogger Pant
$70
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Umbro Activewear Pants
Crosley
Harper Wireless Speaker
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Crosley Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Shaving Tools
Harry’s Le Winston Shave Set
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Shaving Tools
Nautica
Competition For UO Puffer Jacket
$179
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nautica Jackets
Stussy
Checkers Tee
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Stussy Tees
Stussy
Microfleece Strapback Hat
$46
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Stussy Hats
Fila
Script Hoodie Sweatshirt
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Fila Sweats & Hoodies
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
Adidas EQT Cushion ADV Sneaker
Crosley X UO Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Hoodie Sweatshirt
Urban Outfitters N64 Controller Charm Keychain
Casio Vintage Gold Watch
Puma Ren Boot
Adidas Tribe Wind Pant
UO Bluetooth Cassette Boombox
Urban Outfitters Jurassic Park Sock
Herschel X Tile Leather Travel Wallet
Urban Outfitters Tabletop Arcade Game
Calvin Klein Boxer Brief 5-Pack
The North Face E-Tip Tech Glove
Fjallraven Raven 20 Backpack
Urban Outfitters Metal Flat Lens Round Sunglasses
Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Vest
Jason Markk Quick Wipes
Urban Outfitters Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
Urban Outfitters Marled Beanie
Champion & UO Anorak Jacket
Marvis Toothpaste Gift Set
Urban Outfitters Nylon Slipper
Urban Outfitters Aaliyah 1995 Long Sleeve Tee
Tommy Hilfiger Sling Bag
Urban Outfitters Sport Stripe Web Belt
Umbro Structured Fleece Jogger Pant
Crosley Harper Wireless Speaker
Harry's Le Winston Shave Set
Nautica Competition For UO Puffer Jacket
Stussy Checkers Tee
2
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For MenGift GuideHolidayUrban Outfitters
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Outfitters
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
from Urban Outfitters
$25.95
adidas
EQT Cushion ADV Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$130
Crosley X UO Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
from urbanoutfitters.com
$99
Urban Outfitters
Faux Fur Hoodie Sweatshirt
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Urban Outfitters
N64 Controller Charm Keychain
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Casio
Vintage Gold Watch
from Urban Outfitters
$65
Puma
Ren Boot
from Urban Outfitters
$130
adidas
Tribe Wind Pant
from Urban Outfitters
$90
UO Bluetooth Cassette Boombox
from urbanoutfitters.com
$99
Urban Outfitters
Jurassic Park Sock
from Urban Outfitters
$8
Herschel
X Tile Leather Travel Wallet
from Urban Outfitters
$85
Urban Outfitters
Tabletop Arcade Game
from Urban Outfitters
$36
Calvin Klein
Boxer Brief 5-Pack
from Urban Outfitters
$60
The North Face
E-Tip Tech Glove
from Urban Outfitters
$45
Fjallraven
Raven 20 Backpack
from Urban Outfitters
$85
Urban Outfitters
Metal Flat Lens Round Sunglasses
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Patagonia
Retro Pile Fleece Vest
from Urban Outfitters
$124
Urban Outfitters
Jason Markk Quick Wipes
from Urban Outfitters
$20
Urban Outfitters
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
from Urban Outfitters
$68
Urban Outfitters
Marled Beanie
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Champion
& UO Anorak Jacket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Marvis
Travel With Flavor Toothpaste Gift Set
from Urban Outfitters
$15
Urban Outfitters
Nylon Slipper
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Outfitters
Aaliyah 1995 Long Sleeve Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$38
Tommy Hilfiger
Sling Bag
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Urban Outfitters
Sport Stripe Web Belt
from Urban Outfitters
$25
Umbro
Structured Fleece Jogger Pant
from Urban Outfitters
$70
Crosley
Harper Wireless Speaker
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Urban Outfitters
Harry’s Le Winston Shave Set
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Nautica
Competition For UO Puffer Jacket
from Urban Outfitters
$179
Stussy
Checkers Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Stussy
Microfleece Strapback Hat
from Urban Outfitters
$46
Fila
Script Hoodie Sweatshirt
from Urban Outfitters
$68
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Tees SHOP MORE
GUESS
Oversized Logo Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Embroidered Rose Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Urban Outfitters
Artist Editions Eric Kenney Dreaming Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$30
Fila
Basketball Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$34$9.99
Urban Outfitters
Bone Thugs E. 1999 Eternal Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$28$14.99
Fjallraven Backpacks SHOP MORE
Fjallraven
'Kanken' Water Resistant Backpack - Green
from Nordstrom
$80
Fjallraven
'Mini Kanken' Water Resistant Backpack - Black
from Nordstrom
$65
Fjallraven
Kanken Backpack
from Urban Outfitters
$80
Fjallraven
Kanken Mini Backpack
from shopbop.com
$70
Fjallraven
Kanken Backpack
from shopbop.com
$80
Herschel Wallets SHOP MORE
Herschel
Hank wallet
from Selfridges
$37
Herschel
Walt wallet
from Selfridges
$41.50
Herschel
Raynor Passport Holder RFID Wallet Handbags
from Zappos
$24.99
Herschel
Wallets
from yoox.com
$93$65
Herschel
Wallets
from yoox.com
$49$32
Urban Outfitters Games & Puzzles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
24 Tech Gifts For Him, All Under $100
by Chelsea Hassler
Humor
21 Fun and Silly Gifts For Boyfriends
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
19 Perfect Gifts For the Person in Your Life With the Longest Commute
by Chelsea Hassler
Relationships
32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants
by Tara Block
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts Your Man Will Love (and Actually Use!)
by Hilary White
Gift Guide
33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Casio Watches AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Father's Day
22 Stylish Watches That Will Look Just as Good on Dad as They Will on You
by Sarah Wasilak
Back to School
Shop the Coolest Back-to-School Budget Pieces Now
by Brittney Stephens
Zara
What to Wear: Meeting the Parents
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Laptop Bags
A Geek Girl's Wish List
by Danny Feekes
adidas Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Pair of Shoes You'd Never Expect to See With Track Pants
by Sarah Wasilak
Gift Guide
26 Cool Gifts Every Soccer Player and Fan Has on Their Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
23 Nike and Adidas Gifts Any Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday Fitness
35 Fitness Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Wears Black
by Maggie Panos
Urban Outfitters Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyanamaria
jenknowsbestblog
smalltowncouture
styleapotheca
Fjallraven Backpacks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
oliveandford
muchlovesophie
style_servant
clarkandstone
Herschel Wallets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylinbyaylin
chelseehood
trendychickadee
darylanndenner
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds