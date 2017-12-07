Gifts For Men From Urban Outfitters
33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters
Shopping for the guy in your life is not always an easy feat, but this year, we made it easy by rounding up a list of cool and unique gifts for every man you know. Whether you're looking for your brother, dad, friend, boyfriend, or coworker, you'll want to check out these hot picks. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this trendy retailer carries an abundance of both fun and stylish items to choose from. From hoodies to an old-school Atari game, you might end up wanting some of these items for yourself.
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
$25.95
Faux Fur Hoodie Sweatshirt
$69
N64 Controller Charm Keychain
$10
Jurassic Park Sock
$8
Tabletop Arcade Game
$36
Metal Flat Lens Round Sunglasses
$18
Retro Pile Fleece Vest
$124
Jason Markk Quick Wipes
$20
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$68
Travel With Flavor Toothpaste Gift Set
$15
Aaliyah 1995 Long Sleeve Tee
$38
Sport Stripe Web Belt
$25
Structured Fleece Jogger Pant
$70
Harry’s Le Winston Shave Set
$35
Competition For UO Puffer Jacket
$179
