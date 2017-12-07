33 Unique and Stylish Gifts For Men — All From Urban Outfitters

Shopping for the guy in your life is not always an easy feat, but this year, we made it easy by rounding up a list of cool and unique gifts for every man you know. Whether you're looking for your brother, dad, friend, boyfriend, or coworker, you'll want to check out these hot picks. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this trendy retailer carries an abundance of both fun and stylish items to choose from. From hoodies to an old-school Atari game, you might end up wanting some of these items for yourself.