11 Items I'll Be Removing From My Kids' Plastic Pumpkins This Halloween

Believe it or not, I'm not one of those moms who don't let their kids eat all of the Halloween candy. I've made amends that it's just going to be one sugar-filled bender of a night for them, and I'm OK with that. For my own personal sanity, however, there are a few items that I will always remove from my children's little plastic pumpkins. So if I'm going to make it through their post-Halloween hangover, then these types of candies simply must be eliminated.