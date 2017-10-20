 Skip Nav
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
How to Tame Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth in Time For Halloween
What Every Parent Needs to Know About Those Teal Pumpkins
11 Items I'll Be Removing From My Kids' Plastic Pumpkins This Halloween

Believe it or not, I'm not one of those moms who don't let their kids eat all of the Halloween candy. I've made amends that it's just going to be one sugar-filled bender of a night for them, and I'm OK with that. For my own personal sanity, however, there are a few items that I will always remove from my children's little plastic pumpkins. So if I'm going to make it through their post-Halloween hangover, then these types of candies simply must be eliminated.

Nerds
Tootsie Rolls
Jolly Ranchers
Fun Dip
Pixie Stix
Individually Wrapped Candy
Dubble Bubble
Butterfingers
Ring Pops
Dots
Raisins
SerenaIsham SerenaIsham 2 years

The only thing I agree with is the fun dip. I check my kids candy to make sure nothing looks open or tampered with, of course choosing a few for myself. I try to ration it afterwards so they don't make themselves sick but I wouldn't take all of their fun away. Sounds like you are the grinch of Halloween.

StacieJ StacieJ 2 years

I'm the main gum chewer in the house, so if it's the flavor I like, I'd steal them LOL. Otherwise I remove the things my kids don't like, check the wrappers on what's remaining, and the rest is theirs.

I will say though, every year I am amazed by how many Oh Henry's we get. Our schools have been nut free for so long (15+ years) that I guess I'm just programmed to look for the peanut/nut free symbol on everything I buy. My kids don't like them, so removing those alone, cuts down their haul by up to half some years.

StacieJ StacieJ 2 years

I don't think I've ever had (or seen) a Bazooka Joe? Our Dubble Bubble's have jokes/funnies inside.

KatyDavis KatyDavis 2 years

The only thing I remove is gum. Mainly because it's banned completely in my house.

Heather60306 Heather60306 2 years

We had a rule about gum - if it comes out of your mouth anywhere but in the garbage can you are not having gum again for a long long while. I don't mind messes but the agony of cutting it out of hair I do mind. This mom sounds like she goes way overboard.
