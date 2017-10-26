 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
Food and Activities
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Disney
This $24 Frozen Sing-Along Boombox Is One of the Bestselling Toys on Amazon (It's a Great Gift!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Never Mind Christmas, It’s All About the Halloween Tree

Today in "extra" news, people are recycling their Christmas trees and decorating them with skull bunting and spiders to create Halloween trees. Yeah, it's a thing. And if your tradition is to spin Mariah Carey and reach for tinsel come the holidays, we suggest bringing it forward a few months and trading the fairy lights for cobwebs to the soundtrack of It instead. It's totally what Wednesday Addams would do. Read on for 14 trees that will send you to the attic at once.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DecorHalloween
Decor Inspiration
32 Incredibly Chic Fall Decor Items You Won't Believe Are From HomeGoods
by Victoria Messina
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Halloween Costumes
Halloween
9 DIY Cheap and Original Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Halloween Costumes
by Emilia Benton
DIY Constellation Pumpkin
DIY
Drop Everything and Admire This Breathtaking Constellation Jack-o'-Lantern
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Lauren Conrad's Halloween Costumes
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Is a Treasure Trove of Halloween Costume Inspiration
by Brittney Stephens
Latin Halloween Inspiration
DIY
50+ Ideas That Guarantee the Best Halloween
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds