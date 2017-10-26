Never Mind Christmas, It’s All About the Halloween Tree

Today in "extra" news, people are recycling their Christmas trees and decorating them with skull bunting and spiders to create Halloween trees. Yeah, it's a thing. And if your tradition is to spin Mariah Carey and reach for tinsel come the holidays, we suggest bringing it forward a few months and trading the fairy lights for cobwebs to the soundtrack of It instead. It's totally what Wednesday Addams would do. Read on for 14 trees that will send you to the attic at once.