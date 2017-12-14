 Skip Nav
11 GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up the Sh*tstorm That Is Holiday Shopping With Kids
As much as hitting the mall to get some holiday shopping done sans kids is both necessary and a huge part of a recurring dream we wish we'd never wake up from, sometimes reality has a far-less appealing option in store: bringing the kiddos along for the ride. And while we all love our sweet little angels, many of us would rather brave the fiery pits of hell than take our children shopping during the overcrowded, headache-inducing holiday season. From the constant complaints about being hot to finally giving up and leaving the shopping center with all your kids in tow, we have a GIF for every situation you may find yourself in this season.

When you finally find a parking spot and unload the stroller, diaper bag, and everything else your kids need for the day.
When your child asks "how much longer" for the fourth time and you've been there for five minutes.
When they keep touching things in a store chock-full of breakable, expensive items.
When they beg to eat dinner in the food court after you've already told them several times that you're eating at home.
When they complain about being hot after you've told them to take off their coat at least twice.
When you're doing everything in your power to keep them from spotting the toy store.
When they ask you for money to buy something for themselves.
When they need to go to the bathroom AGAIN after you took them a half-hour ago.
When you ask them to hold a bag and they act like you asked for the shirt off their back.
When you lose sight of your brood for the third time and imagine explaining your situation to the mall security.
When you leave the mall with all your gifts, kids, and belongings still intact.
