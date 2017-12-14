11 GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up the Sh*tstorm That Is Holiday Shopping With Kids

As much as hitting the mall to get some holiday shopping done sans kids is both necessary and a huge part of a recurring dream we wish we'd never wake up from, sometimes reality has a far-less appealing option in store: bringing the kiddos along for the ride. And while we all love our sweet little angels, many of us would rather brave the fiery pits of hell than take our children shopping during the overcrowded, headache-inducing holiday season. From the constant complaints about being hot to finally giving up and leaving the shopping center with all your kids in tow, we have a GIF for every situation you may find yourself in this season.