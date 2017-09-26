 Skip Nav
Parenting
How 1 Mom Suddenly Knew She Was Done Having Kids
Food and Activities
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Little Kids
I Was an Accident — but That Doesn't Mean I Wasn't Wanted

How to Cut Grapes For Kids

This X-Ray of a Grape Stuck in a Child's Throat Needs to Be Shared

Although grapes are a healthy snack for little ones, many parents don't realize just how dangerous this fruit can be if it's not cut properly.

Not only should grapes never be served to children uncut, but it's just as important to slice them lengthwise in particular to prevent them from getting lodged in a child's throat, as the width of a grape is the same size as a small child's airway. Most importantly, this warning isn't just for parents of toddlers. Angela Henderson, an Australian blogger, proved this point by sharing an X-ray image of a grape lodged in a 5-year-old's throat, and the image is going viral as a stark reminder to parents.

"Please be mindful that not all kids chew their food, are in a rush at school to get in the playground, etc.," Angela wrote on Facebook. "Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut the damn grapes [and] baby tomatoes."

Related
Did You Know You Should Have Been Cutting Grapes Like This the Whole Time?

According to Angela, this little boy had to be operated on under general anesthesia in order to remove the grape. She explained his mom gave permission for the X-ray to be shared in the hopes of raising awareness so no other family makes the same mistake. "He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open, or else this could have ended badly."

Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsHealth And WellnessLittle KidsToddlers
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
13 Things to Know Before Taking Your Kids Pumpkin Picking
by Lauren Levy
Common Core Homework
Little Kids
13 Common Core Assignments That'll Leave You Scratching Your Head
by Leah Rocketto
Can You Give Benadryl to a Toddler to Help Them Sleep?
Family Travel
Is This Trick For Getting Your Toddler to Sleep on a Plane Actually Safe?
by Lauren Turner
Mom Reflects on Son's Chest Scar Before Transplant Surgery
Toddlers
by Alessia Santoro
Kids Opening Presents During Birthday Parties
Little Kids
3 Reasons Kids Should Never Open Up Gifts During Their Birthday Party
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds