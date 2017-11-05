The Absolutely Ridiculous Reason Jessica Simpson Was Mommy-Shamed on Halloween

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Celebrity moms are constantly picked apart and shamed for their parenting decisions, and while Pink and Jenna Dewan Tatum have fallen victim to the mommy-shamers recently, Jessica Simpson is the one catching heat now due to her family Halloween costume. If you're wondering what could possibly be wrong with the adorable photo above, you're not alone, but people on Instagram are slamming Jessica and questioning if she dyed her 5-year-old daughter's hair for her Beauty and the Beast costume.

Jessica's daughter, Max, typically has very blond hair, like her mom, but it's obvious she's rocking a much darker 'do as Belle for Halloween. People were very quick to ask if Jessica had dyed her daughter's hair, with comments ranging from "Wasn't her daughter blonde? And that doesn't look like a wig either" to "Why would you color your daughter's hair at such a young age??????????????????????" and pretty much everything in between (most with fewer question marks).

Honestly, we were too distracted by Jessica's incredible Willie Nelson beard to notice the mama drama, but let's look a little closer at Max's dicey braid and investigate this ridiculous shaming. If you zoom in on the photo, you can actually see streaks of Max's natural blond hair poking through her braid, so it looks like Jessica just used a root touch-up spray on her daughter's hair, as one heroic commenter pointed out.

Color spray, not dye. Case closed. End of story. Next year, let's try to compliment celebrity moms and their creative Halloween costumes instead of nitpicking every possible thing about them. Sound good?