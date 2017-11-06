You Can Finally Buy Chip and Joanna Gaines's New Target Collection! Here Are Our 83 Favorite Items

When Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were ending Fixer Upper, we panicked over how we would get our fill of the design-savvy couple. Luckily, the pair didn't let us down — they're releasing a massive line of home and lifestyle products with Target. The collection, called Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, is filled with holiday decorations, home accents, pajamas, pet accessories, children's toys, and much more. It all has the Gaineses' signature modern farmhouse aesthetic that works well with a variety of other styles. Part of the proceeds of these products will give back to communities and families in need, which we love.

We created an ultimate guide to the very best items this line has to offer. Whether you're looking for gift ideas or new items for yourself, you're bound to be enticed by something. We have no doubt these products will sell out in the blink of an eye. Sit back and look through all of these wonderful goodies.