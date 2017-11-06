 Skip Nav
You Can Finally Buy Chip and Joanna Gaines's New Target Collection! Here Are Our 83 Favorite Items

When Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were ending Fixer Upper, we panicked over how we would get our fill of the design-savvy couple. Luckily, the pair didn't let us down — they're releasing a massive line of home and lifestyle products with Target. The collection, called Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, is filled with holiday decorations, home accents, pajamas, pet accessories, children's toys, and much more. It all has the Gaineses' signature modern farmhouse aesthetic that works well with a variety of other styles. Part of the proceeds of these products will give back to communities and families in need, which we love.

We created an ultimate guide to the very best items this line has to offer. Whether you're looking for gift ideas or new items for yourself, you're bound to be enticed by something. We have no doubt these products will sell out in the blink of an eye. Sit back and look through all of these wonderful goodies.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Pitcher
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Black Flatware Set
$20
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Salt and Pepper Cellars
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia House Log Holder
$70
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Metal Storage Bin
$30
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Pot Holders
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Striped Woven Table Runner
$18
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wood Nesting Houses
$17
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Coir Doormat
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Pet Bed
$30
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Plaid Bone Pet Toy
$7
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Patterned 8-Piece Ornament Set
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Juniper Wreath With Bell
$20
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Red Pom Pom Holiday Stocking
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Galvanized Metal Tree Collar
$35
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Gift Wrap
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Red Mailbox Letters to Santa
$40
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Beaded Wood Garland
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Holiday Stocking
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Lamb Ear and Berry Garland
$20
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 12-Piece Gift Tag Set
$5
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 4-Piece Galvanized Finish Ornaments
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Lamb Ear and White Berry Wreath
$35
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Moravian Star Taper Candle Holders
$15
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Grosgrain Ribbon
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Brass Wreath Hanger With Bell
$10
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Tree Skirt
$35
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Merry and Bright Framed Wall Art
$17
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Sage/Pine Garland
$20
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wooden Dollhouse With Furniture
$130
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Moravian Star Tree Topper
$15
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia House Cream and Green Gift Wrap
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Galvanized House Stocking Holder
$10
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Artificial Pine Wreath With Bell
$35
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 8-Piece Green and Herringbone Ornament Set
$13
Small
$1
Wide
$3
Tall
$3
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Glass Vase With Tree
$25
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Green and White Striped Holiday Stocking
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Vintage Bell
$13
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Plaid Grosgrain Ribbon
$6
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mailbox Letters to Santa Ornament
$5
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Men's Pajama Onesie
$25
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Dinner Plate
$6
