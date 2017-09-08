31 Kid-Friendly Pumpkin Treats That Celebrate Fall

Transform a boring can of pumpkin puree or that pie spice hiding in the back of your cupboard into something really special with the help of a deliciously sweet pumpkin recipe. Celebrate Fall and all the flavors that come with it while savoring maple-glazed pumpkin cookies or cinnamon-cream-topped pumpkin cupcakes. Perfect for sharing at school parties or serving as a special family meal, these pumpkin treats are easy to whip together — especially with the help of your child. Click through for a pumpkin panacea of deliciousness.