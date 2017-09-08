 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
An Open Letter to Anyone Considering a Unique Name For Their Baby
Kid Shopping
220+ Brand-New Toys Your Kids Will Be Begging For This Year
Family Life
The 10 Worst States to Raise a Child In
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
31 Kid-Friendly Pumpkin Treats That Celebrate Fall

Transform a boring can of pumpkin puree or that pie spice hiding in the back of your cupboard into something really special with the help of a deliciously sweet pumpkin recipe. Celebrate Fall and all the flavors that come with it while savoring maple-glazed pumpkin cookies or cinnamon-cream-topped pumpkin cupcakes. Perfect for sharing at school parties or serving as a special family meal, these pumpkin treats are easy to whip together — especially with the help of your child. Click through for a pumpkin panacea of deliciousness.

Harvest Pumpkin Scones
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Brownies
Pumpkin Dessert (or Breakfast) Squares
Pumpkin Spice Minimuffins
Black Bean and Pumpkin Chili
Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars
Spiced Sugar Pumpkin Doughnuts
Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies
Cream Cheese Rippled Pumpkin Bread
Brown Butter Pumpkin Cupcakes
Pumpkin Praline Soft Pretzels
No Bake Pumpkin Bites
No-Bake Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Pumpkin Twinkies With Cream Cheese Marshmallow Filling
Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Soft Glazed Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
Pumpkin Crunch Bars
Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Spice Brownie Bites
Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin Cinnamon Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Streusel Cake
Easy Pumpkin Brownies
Pumpkin Pie Whoopie Pies
Pumpkin Cake Pops
Savory Pumpkin Dip
Pumpkin Cobbler
0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesPumpkin RecipesPumpkinsFall
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
20 Hearty Family Dinner Ideas For Fall
by Lisa Horten
Easy School Lunch Ideas
Kid-Friendly Recipes
5 Healthy Lunches You Can Pack For Your Kids in Mere Minutes
by Rebecca Gruber
Kid-Friendly Labor Day Barbecue Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
35 Kid-Approved Ways to Spice Up Your Next BBQ
by Lisa Horten
What Should My Child Read After Harry Potter?
Food and Activities
10 Fantasy Series Your Child Should Read After Harry Potter
by Amanda Morin
Kid-Friendly Crafts
Food and Activities
250 Easy, Fun Ways to Get Crafty With Your Kids!
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds