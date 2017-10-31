These Adorable Kids Dressed as Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Won Halloween

A post shared by Eumy F (@erf819) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Chip and Joanna Gaines are everywhere we look these days, from our television set to our local Target store, so it comes as no surprise that the Fixer Upper couple were a top Halloween costume this year. What is surprising, however, is to see the hammer-wielding Chip and design-savvy Joanna so perfectly portrayed in pint-size. The adorable tykes in the Instagram slideshow above were spot-on doppelgängers for the HGTV stars down to the very boots they stand in — and we can't get enough of them.