10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom

Whether you love them, loathe them, or are on the fence, the Kardashian-West family consistently makes headlines for their grand lifestyle and over-the-top experiences. The public is intrigued by the antics of America's most camera-friendly family, particularly middle sister and mom Kim. No matter your views on the Kardashian clan, one thing's for sure — Kim loves being a mom to her two kids, North and Saint, and she isn't afraid to show it with some spectacular gestures. Here are 10 times that North and Saint's mama made us say "Wow!"