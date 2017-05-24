Kim Kardashian's Most Outrageous Mom Moments
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Photo 1 of 11
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
Whether you love them, loathe them, or are on the fence, the Kardashian-West family consistently makes headlines for their grand lifestyle and over-the-top experiences. The public is intrigued by the antics of America's most camera-friendly family, particularly middle sister and mom Kim. No matter your views on the Kardashian clan, one thing's for sure — Kim loves being a mom to her two kids, North and Saint, and she isn't afraid to show it with some spectacular gestures. Here are 10 times that North and Saint's mama made us say "Wow!"
I agree with you Chris. You are a mere man. and she a mere sex tool and sex object and this picture, what else do people expect? hhmm.
This picture is only for men that want to masturbate and ejaculate to it. period. She provokes lust in the hearts of men with her exotic beauty and sexiness some plain janes maybe be very jealous. Even though she is talentless and never went to to college.
Worthless