 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
I Wrote the Book on Entertaining — Now I Serve Eggos
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Food and Activities
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day
Pregnancy
The 1 Major Thing I Didn't Give Up When I Found Out I Was Pregnant

Letting Go of Perfection as a Parent

I Wrote the Book on Entertaining — Now I Serve Eggos

The following story, "I Wrote the Book on Entertaining; Now I Serve Eggos" by Alyssa Shelasky, was originally published on Boomdash.

Crispy chicken, arugula salad, purples grapes, homemade "Compost Cookies," and a chill-able red; also, groovy, mismatched dishes, glassware—and personalities.

That's how I used to entertain. It was always a deliberate, beautiful mess. An Instagramable mess. I even wrote a book, Apron Anxiety, about how throwing dinner parties was the best possible therapy—at least for my brand of head and heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suffice to say, inviting friends over in a luscious, decadent way was a huge, healthy part of my identity.

Until I had Hazel.

On October 3rd, 2015, my kitchen, and by extension my entire apartment, became a much less attractive environment. We all know the deal: half-eaten applesauce packets, blocks that breed more blocks, scattered remnants of doctor kits and kitchen sets, sparkly balls, sparkly wands, sparkly eyeliner (how'd she find that?!), etc. My oath to be European with only 4 wooden toys never stuck, but the Fig Newtons caked daily on the bottom of my UGG slippers sure do.

Related
Your Kids Will Love These 14 Easy Dinners — and Best of All, They Can Help Make Them!

My Dumbo, Brooklyn apartment, a one-bedroom, is small. Even when I clean up, it's dirty. Even when I light my Dyptique candles, lay out my favorite Pendleton sheets, and fill a cake plate with delectables sent from good people who want me to write about them—it's a shitshow.

So, I stopped having friends over pretty early on. I was too embarrassed. The thing that forever made me proud, my home, became the thing that made me most self-conscious. The whole thing upset me tremendously.

All winter long, I made all my playdates at other people's apartments. I mostly stopped cooking, except for Hazel's meals. To fuel my Apron Anxiety urges, I'd bring over bakery-bought cannolis or farmer's market flowers. But it wasn't as fun as it sounds. Hauling a toddler around the city, every day or so, via public transportation is physically exhausting. No. It's hell.

But at least my ego was preserved. Right?

By springtime, a few more friends had babies. My sister delivered my amazing niece, Phoebe. My innate desire to invite women over to cook for them, to nurture them, and to invite their children into Hazel's secret garden, began to override my obsession with the style—or lack of—of my stupid digs.

Related
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"

It didn't hurt that my boyfriend started bringing home tulips, and that sunlight hits my apartment like the sweetest kiss. With the windows cracked open and the rock music on, my apartment started to feel kind of cool again. Even with the dolls and crayons and tea-cups.

I tested my sea legs with our neighbors, who had all hosted us so many times over the winter that it was getting uncomfortable. As a single mom who works full-time from home, I never had a second to cook or bake for them, so I had to let that go, even though it pained me to do so.

I'd pull together whatever I had in the fridge. Sometimes that was a hunk of Brie and some Granny Smiths; sometimes it was one Corona and half a Kind Bar. Obviously, no one cared! It was all about our kids, who will hopefully be lifelong friends, playing and bonding.

But I wasn't totally cured. For a while, I'd only invite the neighbs over after the apartment had been professionally cleaned (twice a month — something I will always find the budget for).

Eventually, I let that go, too. I guess you can say, I entered the "F*ck it!" stage of playdates. Again, no one cared!

Last weekend, one of my most sophisticated friends — she's from London and runs a fashion label — wound up in my neighborhood with her young son in the morning. As a testament to my new attitude, I said, "Come right up!"

My bed was not made. The laundry was not done. I doubt the toilet was flushed. Tulips, gonners. The sink had a suspicious smell. My daughter's crib had a strawberry popsicle melting in the middle of it. This was a rock-bottom scene.

But, Hazel. Ah. Hazel was glorious. As was my friend's magnificent son. The kids had so much fun digging through her furry, feathered things. Both just under two, they kissed, hugged, danced, went wild and only wacked each other twice.

As we loosely watched our little ones, while catching up on love and life, I made my friend — wait for it — instant coffee and a frozen Eggo waffle. The waffle came without any syrup, because does it sound like I have room for syrup in my life? We used butter. The whole meal was bought at CVS.

It was a beautiful breakfast, a beautiful mess.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Personal EssayParenting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Terry Carter
Essay on the Death of Jordan Edwards
black lives matter
Some Days of Blackness
by Erica Joy Baker
How to Get Fit After College
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Relationships
What to Do If You’re in Love With Your Best Friend
by Robert Soares
Baby Products You Don't Need
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
by Kate Schweitzer
Summer Fashion Tips
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
The Best Waterproof Phone Cases 2017
Geek Gear
by Krista Jones
How to Get Your Legs Summer Ready
Beauty Tips
How to Get Sexy, Cellulite-Free Legs This Summer — According to Top Derms
by Sarah Siegel
Mom, Why Are You So Mad?
Parenting
Mom, Why Are You So Mad?
by Jacksonville Moms Blog
The Best Waterproof Speakers 2017
Geek Gear
by Krista Jones
What It's Like to Grow Up as an Americanized Latina | Essay
Identity
The Unedited Truth About What It Means to Grow Up as an Americanized Latina
by Ali Guerra
Struggles of Parenting Toddlers
Toddlers
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds