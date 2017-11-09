Joanna Gaines Stuns on the Cover of the Winter Magnolia Journal

 Skip Nav
Chip and Joanna Gaines's publication, The Magnolia Journal, is our go-to source for seasonal home, food, and entertaining inspiration. And, if we can be so presumptuous as to judge a magazine by its cover, the Winter 2017 edition of the quarterly will be jam-packed with ideas to make our holidays even merrier. While not on stands until November 14, a sneak peek of the issue's cover has just been released. On it, Joanna stuns in a snowy meadow, sporting a floor-length ball skirt and a simple black turtleneck, her signature brown locks cascading down to her elbows.

The theme of the issue is wonder, so we're guessing it will feature whimsical design ideas and holiday recipes. Plus, the Winter 2017 issue will give Fixer Upper fans a first look at the Waco, TX, couple's latest vacation rental property, Hillcrest Estate.

