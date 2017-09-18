This Man Had the Sweetest Surprise For His Wife, Who Was a "Trooper" During IVF

"My wife Kate is an inspiration to me... Back in 2011 and 2012, we were having a lot of trouble getting (and then staying) pregnant. We went through test after test without getting much of an answer on why. We suffered through a couple of rough patches, losing two pregnancies and throughout the entire process, she was positive and never complained. Granted we had the usual ups and downs through fertility treatment but this woman is a trooper. It really didn't hit me until the next year when we were doing our taxes and we had to count the number of trips she made to the clinic. She used to get up at 5 am and drive 90 minutes each way to a clinic in downtown Toronto and be there, get blood drawn, do some testing and be back at work before 9am and nobody at her workplace had any idea. She did this between 10-15 times per month for months and months. Then when we finally got pregnant with our trio she was totally devoted to giving them the best chance possible. There are a ton of risks with triplets and she put her body through it all during the process. Aside from the common pregnancy stuff, she carried them for 32 and a half weeks, gained about 100 lbs (which she later worked her butt off to lose!), and since then has been the best mom I could ever hope to have for my kids. She really deserved way more than a trip to Disney World, but we both love it there (lots of great memories for us, we were there at the end of our Honeymoon) and I really thought she needed to get away.

I had to contact her boss to re-arrange her schedule without her knowing, and contact her co-worker friends to get the right dates nailed down. All in all, there were about 15 people in on the surprise to make it work. Then even when we got in the car I had already packed her bags and hidden it in the trunk (hence her comment about having the right outfits lol). She thought maybe I was surprising her with dinner and a show until we got to the Airport then I had to tell her what was going on. It was the first break we had in over 2 years where we could get a full nights sleep, an amazing trip, a very well-deserved getaway for her and a nice time for us to recharge a little after the initial craziness that is newborn triplets."

