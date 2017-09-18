Man Surprises His Wife With Disney Trip After IVF
This Man Had the Sweetest Surprise For His Wife, Who Was a "Trooper" During IVF
Do I Have Enough Good Outfits for Disney?
"My wife Kate is an inspiration to me... Back in 2011 and 2012, we were having a lot of trouble getting (and then staying) pregnant. We went through test after test without getting much of an answer on why. We suffered through a couple of rough patches, losing two pregnancies and throughout the entire process, she was positive and never complained. Granted we had the usual ups and downs through fertility treatment but this woman is a trooper. It really didn't hit me until the next year when we were doing our taxes and we had to count the number of trips she made to the clinic. She used to get up at 5 am and drive 90 minutes each way to a clinic in downtown Toronto and be there, get blood drawn, do some testing and be back at work before 9am and nobody at her workplace had any idea. She did this between 10-15 times per month for months and months. Then when we finally got pregnant with our trio she was totally devoted to giving them the best chance possible. There are a ton of risks with triplets and she put her body through it all during the process. Aside from the common pregnancy stuff, she carried them for 32 and a half weeks, gained about 100 lbs (which she later worked her butt off to lose!), and since then has been the best mom I could ever hope to have for my kids. She really deserved way more than a trip to Disney World, but we both love it there (lots of great memories for us, we were there at the end of our Honeymoon) and I really thought she needed to get away.
I had to contact her boss to re-arrange her schedule without her knowing, and contact her co-worker friends to get the right dates nailed down. All in all, there were about 15 people in on the surprise to make it work. Then even when we got in the car I had already packed her bags and hidden it in the trunk (hence her comment about having the right outfits lol). She thought maybe I was surprising her with dinner and a show until we got to the Airport then I had to tell her what was going on. It was the first break we had in over 2 years where we could get a full nights sleep, an amazing trip, a very well-deserved getaway for her and a nice time for us to recharge a little after the initial craziness that is newborn triplets."
For our best love stories, subscribe to our free email newsletter: http://bit.ly/29l733Q
#LoveWhatMatters
A Love What Matters Original Story
Submitted by D. Pipe
Posted by Love What Matters on Friday, September 15, 2017
Going through in vitro fertilization is no joke, and one husband gave his wife, Kate, the surprise of a lifetime to celebrate their successful pregnancy and to honor the struggles she had to face for years before finally giving birth. In a post submitted to Love What Matters, he wrote:
My wife Kate is an inspiration to me . . . Back in 2011 and 2012, we were having a lot of trouble getting (and then staying) pregnant. We went through test after test without getting much of an answer on why. We suffered through a couple of rough patches, losing two pregnancies and throughout the entire process, she was positive and never complained. Granted we had the usual ups and downs through fertility treatment but this woman is a trooper.
The husband admitted he didn't realize everything Kate truly had to go through until the couple sat down to do their taxes. "It really didn't hit me until the next year . . . and we had to count the number of trips she made to the clinic," he wrote in the post. "She used to get up at 5 a.m. and drive 90 minutes each way to a clinic in downtown Toronto and be there, get blood drawn, do some testing and be back at work before 9 a.m. and nobody at her workplace had any idea."
So how does the best husband ever reward his wife? With a surprise trip to Disney World, of course. But the trip of a lifetime didn't just magically come together overnight.
"I had to contact her boss to rearrange her schedule without her knowing, and contact her co-worker friends to get the right dates nailed down. All in all, there were about 15 people in on the surprise to make it work." It's safe to say Kate's reaction in the video above was reward enough for all his hard work — and completely adorable to boot.