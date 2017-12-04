These Adorable Mickey Oven Mitts From Aldi Come With Cookie Mix — and For Only $4!

ALDI for the win today for Mickey and Minnie Christmas cuteness! These themed oven mitts come with a Mickey shaped cookie cutter & cookie mix! Priced at $3.99! #aldi #aldifinds #mickeymouse #minniemouse #mickeychristmas #disney #disneymerch #disneyproducts #cookiecutter #disneylife #disneylove #disneygeek #disneynerd #santamickey

A post shared by Jenna (@minniesotajen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:12pm PST