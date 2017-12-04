Mickey and Minnie Holiday Oven Mitts From Aldi
These Adorable Mickey Oven Mitts From Aldi Come With Cookie Mix — and For Only $4!
ALDI for the win today for Mickey and Minnie Christmas cuteness! These themed oven mitts come with a Mickey shaped cookie cutter & cookie mix! Priced at $3.99! #aldi #aldifinds #mickeymouse #minniemouse #mickeychristmas #disney #disneymerch #disneyproducts #cookiecutter #disneylife #disneylove #disneygeek #disneynerd #santamickey
Just in case you needed one more thing to add to your wish list this year, Instagram user minniesotajen recently spotted the most adorable Disney oven mitts at Aldi. Perfect for all your holiday baking needs, these festive Mickey and Minnie mitts even come with a Mickey-shaped cookie cutter and cookie mix. At just $4 (talk about a steal!), you'll want to get a set for every Disney fan you know — including yourself!