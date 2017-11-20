Disney Just Released a New Pair of Minnie Ears That Are BEYOND Cute

Move over, rose gold Minnie ears. Disney just released a new style, and it is taking the meaning of the word "adorable" up a notch. A park-goer shared an Instagram photo of the polka-dotted sparkly ears complete with a little daisy on top.

The fan said she spotted the ears at the Mad Hatter shop at Disneyland, which is in the Fantasyland section of the park. They are running for $25, so grab yours the next time you visit the happiest place on earth. Stay tuned for details on where else you can find the ears and whether they will be sold at Walt Disney World as well!