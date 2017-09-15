1 Woman Documented Her IVF Treatment From Start to Finish With Photos, and We're Exhausted Just Looking at It

Like many other women trying to conceive, the thought of having a baby via in vitro fertilization never crossed Tiffany Rex's mind — until it became the only option. Rex explained how nerve-racking going through the process can be to POPSUGAR:

"IVF is the most aggressive path and 'last resort' to pregnancy through fertility treatment. No one ever begins fertility testing thinking they will be the small percentage — especially if under 35 years old — that will need IVF. However, for many of us, we get to be the lucky few. We were extremely nervous beginning IVF, because if this failed, there was no other option to have our own biological children. Although you know in your head that everything else you tried had a much smaller chance of success, you only know disappointment up until this point, and you just expect more disappointment."

Rex and her husband, Mark Wojtowicz, are expecting their first baby, Avery, in October, and she wanted to document every step of her experience on social media to "share more detail on the long road we faced to help give hope and strength to others."