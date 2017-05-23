 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Mom's Open Letter to the Swimwear Industry
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
Kid Shopping
100 Baby Products We Couldn't Live Without!
touching stories
Sister Planned a Surprise "Pug Party" With 80 Dogs For a Bullied Boy With Autism

Mom's Problem With One-Piece Swimsuits

A Mom's Open Letter to the Swimwear Industry

Lately, swimwear has been on my brain. With Spring break approaching, I've felt the urge to add to my growing collection of age-appropriate but cute suits. While the resurgence of the one-piece has definitely increased my options, I've gotta tell you, I've been a little disheartened by what they're lacking in one particular area of coverage. So, swimwear companies, I'd like to make a simple request from us moms out there: please continue making on-trend, stylish, and even sexy one-pieces, but could you please also make some that cover our bums?

Recently I was at a resort populated by many adorable teens and 20-somethings, many of whom were sporting this latest trend of, let's call it, the half-thong. Their perky little bottoms were semi-exposed, and I have to admit, they looked pretty cute. I'd like to think mine would have looked equally adorable when I was their age, but I'm coming up on my 37th birthday, and despite the borderline torturous number of squats, lunges, and pliés I force myself to do weekly, I've officially passed the point of an exposed bum being anything but inappropriate.

Beyond the physical realities (thank you, gravity, childbirth, and lessening skin elasticity) that have left my backside less high, mighty, and dimple free than it used to be, there's also the truth of what a day at the pool or beach looks like now versus when my bum was in top form. During those good-old days I would spend hours lounging, doing nothing more than thumbing through a book or magazine and occasionally flipping myself over for an even tan. Today, however, I spend most of my time chasing after a toddler and preschooler, and that cute half-bum-out style would undoubtedly turn into a full moon after my first sprint to keep my 2-year-old from swallowing a mouth full of sand or chlorine-saturated pool water. Not a good look for a woman who's staring down 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

I get it that these days, butts are big, both trendwise and, thanks to those Kardashians, in actual size. Sporting a sizable rump myself, I'm grateful for the bum love. But that doesn't mean I want the world to see mine only half covered by a strip of spandex.

So many times during my search (mostly online) for the perfect one-piece, I've thought I found the perfect suit, only to be disappointed when I click the rear view. That reversible Mara Hoffman twist one-piece: colorful and cool in the front, half covered in the back. A Solid & Striped tank: sporty from the front, barely there from the back. The Tori Praver scoopneck with subtle but sexy lace-up sides: totally half-assed. I've had some luck with my old stand-by J.Crew and even with Loft, a store I now refer to as the gateway mom shop. But every time I see a superchic one-piece suit, I get cautiously excited. Maybe this will be the one the designed to cover all my bits. And when I see it's not, there's only one way I can describe my reaction: totally bummed.

Image Source: Solid & Striped
Join the conversation
Personal EssayFamily LifeFood And ActivitiesMom ShoppingSwimwearSpring BreakSpringParentingHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Emilia Benton
Best Dogs For Families
Family Life
6 Best Dog Breeds For Families With Small Kids
by Hedy Phillips
Empowering Books Written by Latinas
Books
25 Empowering Books Every Strong, Badass Latina Boss Lady Should Read
by Arianna Davis
Food and Activities
11 Slow-Cooker Pork Recipes Your Kids Will Love
by Erin Cullum
Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon Prime
Mother's Day
Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Ship in 2 Days With Amazon Prime
by Alessia Santoro
Dania Ramirez Parenting Tips
Family Life
This Latina Mom Is Putting Her Own Spin on Parenting
by Carrie Carrollo paid for by JCPenney
Chicken Finger Recipes For Kids
Food and Activities
15 Chicken Finger Recipes That Will Have Kids Asking For Seconds
by Marina Liao
Toddler Activities
Food and Activities
45 Boredom Busters For Toddlers
by Lisa Horten
American Airlines Flight Attendant Uniforms
Career
Open Letter: Why I Won’t Wear the American Airlines Uniform
by Heather Poole
Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
Mother's Day
39 Epic Mother's Day Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
by Lauren Levy
Baby Shower Gifts For Moms Who Love Wine
Wine
by Lauren Levy
How to Prepare For a C-Section
Pregnancy
How to Prepare For a Scheduled C-Section
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds