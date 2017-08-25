 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Best of 2014
The 50 Best Parenting Hacks You Need to Learn
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken

Having a child is one of the most monumental moments in a person's life. Not only are you physically bringing a human being into the world, but you're also experiencing a lifetime's worth of emotions and feelings. And while the act of delivering a baby isn't necessarily glamorous (yes, there tends to be blood and gunk), this precious day offers opportunities to capture the most stunning pictures you will ever take. Check out these 35 magical photos that are so pretty, they'll make you want to go through the process all over again!

The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NewbornChildbirthPhotographyParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
by Kate Schweitzer
Principal Told Students Only Skinny People Can Wear Leggings
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
The Funniest Homework Fails
Humor
These LOL-Worthy Homework Assignments Fail So Badly They Win
by Alessia Santoro
Disney Princesses as Queens Photos
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Meal Delivery Kits for Baby Food
Babies
6 Baby Food Delivery Kits That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds