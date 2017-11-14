Nordstrom Gifts 2017
25 Reasons Nordstrom Is the Easiest Place to Shop For Everyone on Your List This Year
Tired of running from store to store and making a handful of returns? We have an easy solution for your holiday shopping this year: try looking at Nordstrom. This popular department store has a smooth and simple return policy, and you can purchase all your gifts online and return them for free via mail or even in store. And if you've lost your receipt, no problem — all you need is the tag! Not to mention, it carries pretty much everything so you can make it your one-stop shop for your kids, friends, partner, and more. To save you time, we rounded up a list of our best gifts for the whole family, and they're all under $100. Take a look.
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
$48
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
$73
Confetti Hearts Glitter Iphone 7/8 Case - Pink
$40
Chain Leather Crossbody Bag - Burgundy
$88
Women's Halfmoon Magic 51Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Raw Sugar
$59
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
Men's 'Better Sweater' Quarter Zip Pullover
$99
Girl's Capelli New York Magical Unicorn Shoulder Bag - WhiteBuy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Bags
Tabletop Art Easel
$39.99
'I Like...a Great Big Book Of Awesome Activities, Delightful Drawings, And Fantastical Fun For Kids Of All Ages
$16.95
Toddler Fao Schwarz Teepee Play Tent
$99.99
Toddler Usa Sound Puzzle
$24.99
Toddler 'Confetti' Grand Piano Play Set
$93.99
Infant Girl's Pegasus Boo Stuffed Animal
$28
Thames & Kosmos Magic Hat Kit
$29.99
