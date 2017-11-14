 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Reasons Nordstrom Is the Easiest Place to Shop For Everyone on Your List This Year

Tired of running from store to store and making a handful of returns? We have an easy solution for your holiday shopping this year: try looking at Nordstrom. This popular department store has a smooth and simple return policy, and you can purchase all your gifts online and return them for free via mail or even in store. And if you've lost your receipt, no problem — all you need is the tag! Not to mention, it carries pretty much everything so you can make it your one-stop shop for your kids, friends, partner, and more. To save you time, we rounded up a list of our best gifts for the whole family, and they're all under $100. Take a look.

Related
28 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Will Make This Year Cozier (and Cuter) Than Ever
Free People
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Scarves & Wraps
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
$73
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nashelle Necklaces
UGG
Women's 'Fluff Ii' Flip Flop
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more UGG Slippers
Rebecca Minkoff
Confetti Hearts Glitter Iphone 7/8 Case - Pink
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Tech Accessories
J.Crew
Women's Vintage Pajamas
$95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pajamas
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
Madewell
Chain Leather Crossbody Bag - Burgundy
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Shoulder Bags
Le Specs
Women's Halfmoon Magic 51Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Raw Sugar
$59
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
Herschel
'Novel' Duffel Bag - Black
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Herschel Men's Fashion
The North Face
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
$32.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more The North Face Gloves
Timex
'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, 42Mm
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Timex Watches
Patagonia
Men's 'Better Sweater' Quarter Zip Pullover
$99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Patagonia Half-zip Sweaters
Tumi
Men's 'Alpha' Billfold Wallet - Black
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tumi Wallets
Zwilling
Multi Use Tool
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zwilling Shaving
Jack Black
Power Trip Travel Set
$52
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jack Black Men's Grooming
Nordstrom
Men's Buffalo Check Fleece Robe
$49.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Robes
Nordstrom Girls' Bags
Girl's Capelli New York Magical Unicorn Shoulder Bag - White
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Bags
Melissa & Doug
Tabletop Art Easel
$39.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Arts & Crafts Toys
Lego
Blue Journal With White Band
$19.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lego Games & Puzzles
Compendium
'I Like...a Great Big Book Of Awesome Activities, Delightful Drawings, And Fantastical Fun For Kids Of All Ages
$16.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Compendium Baby & Toddler Books
Nordstrom Stuffed Animals
Toddler Fao Schwarz Teepee Play Tent
$99.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Stuffed Animals
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Usa Sound Puzzle
$24.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Puzzles
Janod
Toddler 'Confetti' Grand Piano Play Set
$93.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Janod Educational Toys
Gund
Infant Girl's Pegasus Boo Stuffed Animal
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Gund Soft & Plush Toys
Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
Thames & Kosmos Magic Hat Kit
$29.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
For Her
Nashelle Initial Disc Necklace
UGG 'Fluff Ii' Flip Flop
Rebecca Minkoff Confetti Iphone
J.Crew Vintage Set
Posy Court Heart Dish
Madewell Crossbody Bag
Le Specs Halfmoon Magic Cat Eye Sunglasses
For Him
The North Face Knit Tech Gloves
Timex Easy Reader Leather Strap Watch
Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover
Tumi Alpha Billfold Wallet
Zwilling Multi Use Tool
Jack Black Power Trip Travel Set
Nordstrom Buffalo Check Fleece Robe
For the Kids
Melissa & Doug Tabletop Art Easel
Lego Blue Journal
Compendium Big Book
Fao Schwarz Teepee Play Tent
Melissa & Doug USA Sound Puzzle
Janod Confetti Grand Piano Play Set
Boo Stuffed Animal
Thames & Kosmos Magic Hat Kit
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $100Gifts For MenGifts For WomenGifts For KidsGift GuideHolidayNordstromShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Free People
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
from Nordstrom
$48
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
from Nordstrom
$73
UGG
Women's 'Fluff Ii' Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Rebecca Minkoff
Confetti Hearts Glitter Iphone 7/8 Case - Pink
from Nordstrom
$40
J.Crew
Women's Vintage Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$95
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
from Nordstrom
$20
Madewell
Chain Leather Crossbody Bag - Burgundy
from Nordstrom
$88
Le Specs
Women's Halfmoon Magic 51Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Raw Sugar
from Nordstrom
$59
Herschel
'Novel' Duffel Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$85
The North Face
Men's Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves
from Nordstrom
$32.50
Timex
'Easy Reader' Leather Strap Watch, 42Mm
from Nordstrom
$65
Patagonia
Men's 'Better Sweater' Quarter Zip Pullover
from Nordstrom
$99
Tumi
Men's 'Alpha' Billfold Wallet - Black
from Nordstrom
$85
Zwilling
Multi Use Tool
from Nordstrom
$20
Jack Black
Power Trip Travel Set
from Nordstrom
$52
Nordstrom
Men's Buffalo Check Fleece Robe
from Nordstrom
$49.50
Nordstrom
Girl's Capelli New York Magical Unicorn Shoulder Bag - White
from Nordstrom
$20
Melissa & Doug
Tabletop Art Easel
from Nordstrom
$39.99
Lego
Blue Journal With White Band
from Nordstrom
$19.99
Compendium
'I Like...a Great Big Book Of Awesome Activities, Delightful Drawings, And Fantastical Fun For Kids Of All Ages
from Nordstrom
$16.95
Nordstrom
Toddler Fao Schwarz Teepee Play Tent
from Nordstrom
$99.99
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Usa Sound Puzzle
from Nordstrom
$24.99
Janod
Toddler 'Confetti' Grand Piano Play Set
from Nordstrom
$93.99
Gund
Infant Girl's Pegasus Boo Stuffed Animal
from Nordstrom
$28
Nordstrom
Thames & Kosmos Magic Hat Kit
from Nordstrom
$29.99
Shop More
Free People Scarves & Wraps SHOP MORE
Free People
Women's Kennedy Waffle Knit Scarf
from Nordstrom
$48
Free People
Kennedy Scarf
from shopbop.com
$48
Free People
Women's Kolby Brushed Scarf
from Nordstrom
$48
Free People
Love Bug Chenille Cowl Scarf
from shopbop.com
$68
Free People
Kennedy Waffle Knit Scarf
from Free People
$48
Kate Spade Decor SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
12-Month Agenda
from Macy's
$30$15.93
Kate Spade
Acrylic Stapler, Gold
from CASA.com
$28$23.52
Kate Spade
Scatter Dot Large 17 Month 2018 Agenda
from shopbop.com
$36
Kate Spade
Medium 17-Month Agenda - Pink
from Nordstrom
$30
Kate Spade
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
from shopbop.com
$20
Timex Watches SHOP MORE
Timex
Women's Classic Dress Watch with Two-toneBracelet
from QVC
$59
Timex
Ladies Expedition Watch with Brown Leather Mesh Strap
from QVC
$51
Timex
Ladies' Classic Watch
from QVC
$39
Timex
Ladies' Easy Reader Goldtone Watch
from QVC
$48
Timex
Women's Two-Tone Easy Reader Watch
from QVC
$52
Free People Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Winter Fashion
6 Ways to Wear Flats For Winter Without Getting Frozen Toes
by Marina Liao
Holiday Fashion
Avoid Awkward Moments This Holiday Season With These "Just in Case" Gift Ideas
by Samantha Sutton
Spring Fashion
How to Pull Off the Western Trend — Without Looking Like You're Rocking a Costume
by Samantha Sutton
Summer
How to Style Your Way to the Ultimate Road Trip Outfit
by Sarah Wasilak
Nashelle Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
17 Initial Jewelry Gifts That Will Make Anyone Feel Extra Special This Holiday
by Krista Jones
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
30 Pieces of Jewelry to Give Your Mom on Her Special Day
by Alessandra Foresto
UGG Slippers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Enviable Gifts For the Fashion Guy in Your Life
by Kara Neff
Macys
Shop the Ultimate Gift Guide of Macy's 50 Hottest Products — All Under $100
by Krista Jones
Slippers
Get Cozy This Season With These 11 House Slippers — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Zendaya
Zendaya Is Bringing Back UGG Slippers, and We Don't Mind One Bit
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Rebecca Minkoff Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tech Shopping
They're Here! Check Out Our 11 Favorite Fall iPhone Cases
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Shopping
The 25 Best iPhone Cases For Summer Are Here! Check Out These Adorable Options
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer
24 Summer Essentials Every Rainbow-Loving Girl Needs
by Macy Cate Williams
Free People Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tiffaniatbretonbay
myviewinheels
fancythingsblog
meghanglanahan
Kate Spade Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kellygolightly
ellespann
onclosetnine
onclosetnine
Timex Watches AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
teddybearsandlipstick
jessbkr
twentysomethingplus
lovelysilvia
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds