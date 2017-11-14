25 Reasons Nordstrom Is the Easiest Place to Shop For Everyone on Your List This Year

Tired of running from store to store and making a handful of returns? We have an easy solution for your holiday shopping this year: try looking at Nordstrom. This popular department store has a smooth and simple return policy, and you can purchase all your gifts online and return them for free via mail or even in store. And if you've lost your receipt, no problem — all you need is the tag! Not to mention, it carries pretty much everything so you can make it your one-stop shop for your kids, friends, partner, and more. To save you time, we rounded up a list of our best gifts for the whole family, and they're all under $100. Take a look.