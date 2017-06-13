The First Official Trailer For Olaf's Frozen Adventure Is Here!

Frozen fans of all ages, rejoice! You don't have to wait until the release of Frozen 2 in November of 2019 to get your fix. The official trailer for an all-new featurette, called Olaf's Frozen Adventure, was just released, and it's been announced that the short film will play ahead of Disney/Pixar's new feature film, Coco, which is out in theaters Nov. 22, 2017. The holiday featurette follows Anna and Elsa as they look — with Olaf's help — for a family tradition to adopt over the holidays. After watching, your kids will be asking, "Is it November yet?" for the rest of the year. But we promise, based off this trailer, it'll be worth the irritation.