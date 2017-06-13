 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The First Official Trailer For Olaf's Frozen Adventure Is Here!
Toddlers
You Won't Believe This Family's "Dangerous" Photos Aren't Photoshopped
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
Holiday For Kids
The Best 50+ Gifts For 5-Year-Olds

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Trailer

The First Official Trailer For Olaf's Frozen Adventure Is Here!

Frozen fans of all ages, rejoice! You don't have to wait until the release of Frozen 2 in November of 2019 to get your fix. The official trailer for an all-new featurette, called Olaf's Frozen Adventure, was just released, and it's been announced that the short film will play ahead of Disney/Pixar's new feature film, Coco, which is out in theaters Nov. 22, 2017. The holiday featurette follows Anna and Elsa as they look — with Olaf's help — for a family tradition to adopt over the holidays. After watching, your kids will be asking, "Is it November yet?" for the rest of the year. But we promise, based off this trailer, it'll be worth the irritation.
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosKid TV And MoviesViral VideosFrozenHoliday
Join The Conversation
Summer
This Insane Watermelon Skinning Trick Will Make Your Jaw Drop
by Nicole Yi
Toffee Crunch Waffle and Caramel Recipe
Summer
You've Never Seen a No-Bake Cake Like This Before!
by Leo Danzig
What Not to Wear to Yoga Class
Yoga
by Jenny Sugar
Gift Guide For 1-Year-Olds
Gifts
23 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
by Kate Schweitzer
Frozen's Original Ending
Frozen
Frozen May Not Have Been Such a Hit With Its Original Ending
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds