Coco Trailer
The Trailer For Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead Movie Is Finally Here
After you see the official trailer for Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead movie, Coco, you'll want a time machine to fast forward to Nov. 22, 2017. The one-and-half-minute clip for the much-anticipated animated movie — it's been in the works since 2015! — shows the journey the main character, a Mexican boy named Miguel, takes to the Land of the Dead, where family and friends — including his dog, Dante, and a skeleton voiced by Gael García Bernal, named Hector — help him discover the true story behind his heritage. Watch the trailer above, then read about the all-Latino cast that'll be voicing the movie's main characters.