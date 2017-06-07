 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Trailer For Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead Movie Is Finally Here
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Dress Is Rock Party on 1 Side, Ethereal Angel on the Other
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Her Mom Are 2 Peas in a Pod

Coco Trailer

The Trailer For Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead Movie Is Finally Here

After you see the official trailer for Disney and Pixar's Day of the Dead movie, Coco, you'll want a time machine to fast forward to Nov. 22, 2017. The one-and-half-minute clip for the much-anticipated animated movie — it's been in the works since 2015! — shows the journey the main character, a Mexican boy named Miguel, takes to the Land of the Dead, where family and friends — including his dog, Dante, and a skeleton voiced by Gael García Bernal, named Hector — help him discover the true story behind his heritage. Watch the trailer above, then read about the all-Latino cast that'll be voicing the movie's main characters.
Join the conversation
Latina EntertainmentDisney MoviesMovie TrailersKids MoviesPixarDisneyMovies
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
The Glass Castle Adaptation Is Already Breaking Our Hearts Into a Million Pieces
by Maggie Pehanick
Media to Help Prevent Tantrums
Preschooler Behavior
Books, TV Shows, Movies, and More That Help Tame (and Prevent) Tantrums
by Common Sense
The Dark Tower Trailer
Movie Trailers
After 7 Years in Production, The Dark Tower Looks Like It Was Worth the Wait
by Maggie Pehanick
Doughnuts at Disneyland
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Ways to Save at Disneyland
Disney
17 Ways to Save Major Money at Disneyland
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds