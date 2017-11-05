Pixar Fest Is Coming to Disneyland in 2018 — Here Are All of the Details!

 Skip Nav
Just in case West Coasters were feeling left out in the wake of Disney World's exciting Toy Story Land news, never fear! Disneyland will be getting its fair share of Pixar love in 2018, and we've got the details you need to know.

As we already shared, Pixar Pier is making its way to Disney California Adventure, and the immersive area of the park will be a permanent addition starting next year. But there's more! Beginning April 13, 2018, a limited-time event called Pixar Fest will come to life at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The celebration will also include a new nightly fireworks show called Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, which will light up the sky over the resort.

"Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation," said Disney. "Guests are invited to embark on an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows their adventures as they overcome obstacles and forge everlasting friendships. 'Together Forever' comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the facade of It's a Small World, and the buildings of Main Street, USA. The grand tradition of Tinker Bell flying over Sleeping Beauty Castle also gets a Pixar twist, with a special flyover by Buzz Lightyear!"

In addition to the nighttime show, there will be exclusive Pixar event merchandise, the return of two parades, and new themed decor, food, and entertainment in honor of the Fest.

Image Source: Disney
DisneylandPixarDisneyTravel
