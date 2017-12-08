All We Want For Christmas Are These Adorable Disney Holiday Sweaters From Primark

Disney fans, your wish list just got longer, thanks to Primark. On top of adorable Disney ornaments and PJ sets, the Irish retailer recently dropped three adorable Christmas sweaters that we need ASAP. The festive jumpers come in Minnie, Mickey, and Mickey and Friends, ranging from $19 to $24. According to Primark's Instagram post, they're available at its stores in the UK, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands — with the exception of Minnie (only available in the UK). Though it doesn't look like the sweaters are online just yet, shoppers have already been able to snag their own in person. See them ahead!