 Skip Nav
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Amazon
The 10 Best Travel Products From Amazon — All Under $20
Daylight Saving Time
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Primark Has Adorable Disney Ornaments For $5! And Just Wait Until You See the PJs

Dear Santa, all we want is this entire collection. Primark, the Irish retailer behind loads of affordable and adorable Halloween goodies, Harry Potter paraphernalia, and Disney clothing and accessories, is back at it with a new holiday line that's equal parts comfy, adorable, and cheap. Ahead, see the cozy Christmas morning essentials any Disney fan would wish upon a star for!

Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you'll have to find a location near you (or bribe a friend who lives near one with cookies and milk to pick you up something!).

Related
PSA: These Harry Potter Holiday Decorations Might Sell Out Before Halloween

Mickey and Minnie Ornaments ($5 for 4)
Donald Duck Sweater ($20)
Minnie Mouse Stocking ($9)
Minnie and Mickey Snow Sweatshirt ($16)
Be Our Guest Ornament
Mickey Mouse Ornament ($7)
Disney Christmas T-Shirt
Mickey Mouse Tinsel ($2)
Mickey Mouse Stocking ($9)
Mickey If It's Snowing PJ Set
Minnie Slippers
Tale as Old as Time ($7)
Real Disney Princess PJ Set
Seven Dwarves PJs ($13)
Small Mickey and Minnie Ornaments ($6 for 6)
Mickey and Minnie Supersoft Throw ($7)
Mickey Nightshirt ($7)
Mickey and Minnie Handwarmers ($1)
Minnie and Mickey Christmas Sweatshirt ($16)
Mickey PJ Set ($13)
Beauty and the Beast Ornaments
Princesses PJ Tee ($8)
Princesses PJ Leggings ($11)
Pink Minnie and Mickey Ornaments ($5)
Thumper Onsie ($13)
Pink Minnie Ornament ($7)
Be Our Guest Slippers ($7)
Snowflake Mickey Ornament ($7)
Frozen Olaf Slippers
Minnie Blue Woven PJ Set ($16)
Frozen Olaf Ornament ($7)
8
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PrimarkDisneyChristmasHolidayShopping
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
Christmas Movies on Netflix 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The 15 Best Christmas Movies Available on Netflix
by Andrea Reiher
Disneyland Halloween 2017
Disney
by Nicole Yi
Animated '90s Movies For Kids
Nostalgia
Every Animated Movie You Were Obsessed With From the '90s That Your Kid Needs to See
by Alessia Santoro
Gifts For Women in Their 20s
Holiday
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds