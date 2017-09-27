Primark Has Adorable Disney Ornaments For $5! And Just Wait Until You See the PJs

Dear Santa, all we want is this entire collection. Primark, the Irish retailer behind loads of affordable and adorable Halloween goodies, Harry Potter paraphernalia, and Disney clothing and accessories, is back at it with a new holiday line that's equal parts comfy, adorable, and cheap. Ahead, see the cozy Christmas morning essentials any Disney fan would wish upon a star for!

Primark does not currently offer online shopping, so you'll have to find a location near you (or bribe a friend who lives near one with cookies and milk to pick you up something!).