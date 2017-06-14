 Skip Nav
7 Movies Your Shark-Obsessed Kids Will Get a Kick Out of This Summer
7 Movies Your Shark-Obsessed Kids Will Get a Kick Out of This Summer

Why is that we want to watch shark movies over the Summer, right before we're about to go on vacation? While adults might be able to kick back and watch Jaws or The Shallows and still be able to go back into the water afterward, it's a little more complicated when it comes to kids. If you have an aspiring marine biologist on your hands and would rather not scar them for life, we've rounded up everything from Finding Nemo to Shark Tale so they can get their shark fix, sans nightmares.

