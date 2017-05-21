10 Terrifying Shark Movies That Will Make You Want to Cancel Your Summer Vacation

Picture this: you're having a blast swimming in the sparkling, crystal-clear ocean on vacation, when all of a sudden, something brushes your foot. You glance down, expecting to see seaweed, but instead, you find yourself looking into the jaws of a hungry, blood-thirsty shark. While a real-life scenario like that is exceedingly rare (the US averages just 19 shark attacks each year), it sure makes for some terrifying movies. With a new shark thriller on the way (Mandy Moore's 47 Meters Down, which looks TERRIFYING), there's no better time to get reacquainted with the shark horror movie genre and kick your galeophobia up a notch.