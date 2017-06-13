10 Signs That Your Child Is Spoiled

Spoil me rotten! They say you can't spoil a baby with endless amounts of holding, rocking, and cooing, but once that child passes the toddler years, overindulgence can make for one ill-behaved tot. It's easy to pick out the spoiled kid on the playground but much harder to turn a critical eye on ourselves. Here's a checklist of 10 signs that indicate that you may have a spoiled child on your hands.