Signs of Spoiled Child
10 Signs That Your Child Is Spoiled
10 Signs That Your Child Is Spoiled
Spoil me rotten! They say you can't spoil a baby with endless amounts of holding, rocking, and cooing, but once that child passes the toddler years, overindulgence can make for one ill-behaved tot. It's easy to pick out the spoiled kid on the playground but much harder to turn a critical eye on ourselves. Here's a checklist of 10 signs that indicate that you may have a spoiled child on your hands.
This is pretty much bunk. I have 2 kids close in age, raised similarly, same sex. One tends toward many of these traits, the other doesn't. It's unreal.
Did a parent actually write this piece? RUBBISH!! Just remember, this is ONE PERSON'S point of view, same as all of our comments here below the article......
This piece bothers me on many levels. I'd like to invite the author to take my daughter, 7, for a week. She's in a Behavior Support Special Ed class, her diagnoses are ADHD & ODD. What will be spoiled is this author's concept of what should be expected of children
I think what they meant was more along the lines of "if an adult tells them to strip, so you really want them to just do it without question?" As an argument against the article saying kids who don't blindly follow adults' directions are spoiled.
My granddaughter ticks all these boxes but certainly is not spoiled. She was badly neglected as a baby and as a result suffers from attachment problems. (Similar to Asperger syndrome.) The sort of behaviour your air-brained article points out make no allowances for children with problems - let alone, God forbid, their own personalities.
I agree with 99% of what you have said here Carousel_Knight... Where I have worries is the ' When an Authority figure says "take your clothes off" you want them to strip, no questions' ..... Really ? You want a teacher, leader, pastor etc to tell a child to strip and for them to do so ?? Personally I taught my children to ignore that type of abusive request and run for the hills and others screaming !!! Perhaps ... I misunderstood though ....
Some adults seem to think that by merely being over the age of majority they miraculously deserve respect and can lord it over their children without ever explaining themselves. If an adult doesn't give respect, doesn't teach respect and doesn't demonstrate it .. they really do not deserve it.
Oh man, I can so relate. I actually decided to go through and visit each point specifically relating to my daughter, Haydan. --I am definitely FAILING. ha! http://www.smashleyashley.com/...
Society today is too quick to label everything with some kind of name....we all look for some other reason, than just plain basics...Parents tend to be overwhelmed and many work outside the home having to rely on others for daycare..etc.. this could be part of the problem and possibly there is no solution, other than changing how we react/respond .
I raised my children as a working professional , and am now helping to raise my G-C...for my working Daughter..Most of the issues regarding this subject did not happen overnight. Perhaps parents should take into consideration the sleeping and eating habits of the child, believe it or not vitamin deficiencies/ quality /amount of sleep can play a role in how we react to stress, anxiety,pressure and feelings in general. Discipline does not have to always be a negative thing, it can be used as a reward system, such as you help me with this and then we will do something you like/enjoy. Start at a very young age and make putting the toys away, (directly after play time ) a game, using an egg timer, cheer and applaud when you beat the timer...kids love recognition ! use a sticker method on a board..end o, and my G-C are in the f week how about an ice cream cone ? or trip to park..or tea party ? Rocking, reading, holding hugging do not spoil a child...GIVING in DOES...stand your ground , don't give in.. it works...
These are the rules that I enforced even before toddler years..so far so good, and my G-C are in the pre-teen years....
These are just my thoughts....based on my experiences.
My almost 5 year old son exhibits almost all of these "symptoms" and I don't spoil him in the least (and he's not Autistic or even on the spectrum). He has never gotten away with throwing temper tantrums, talking disrespectfully to ANYONE, not eating his food, not sharing, or any other bad behavior. He doesn't get toys or sweets, or anything else for that matter, just because he wants them. Those things are doled out only on special occasions or as rewards for good behavior. Just because a child makes a habit of acting up doesn't mean it's because the parent spoils him. Some children's personalities are just like that. They are strong willed and rebellious regardless of the consequences. In fact, in some cases the stronger the consequences the more they rebel. My husband was like that and his mother was a no-nonsense woman. She didn't put up with any kind of misbehavior. And now my son takes after him.
My almost three year old daughter is on the spectrum. With the help of
different therapies, she has improved, but it has not stopped her
meltdowns completely. To an outsider, this may appear like my daughter
is being a spoiled brat. What is really happening is that she is
overwhelmed and because she has a speech delay, she struggles with how
to communicate her feelings properly so the meltdown/tantrum is the
result. Tantrums and meltdowns are never fun, and it's even worse to be
judged. As a parent I am doing the best I can. I believe that my
daughter is too. We are all doing our best as parents to mold our
children and there will be times when they act out. My daughter is
incredible. I'm so excited to watch her grow and I'm thankful for all
that she has taught me and will continue to teach me. When I'm in a
setting where I see a child acting out, it just reminds me that we have
all been there.
I grinned when I thought of this article when I visited my daughter and my 4 year old grandson this morning. My daughter works and today is one of her only days off where Benji doesn't go to kindy so he was begging Mummy to play with him even though she'd explained she had to get ready as they were going out. Did he throw a tantrum? Yes. Is he spoiled? No, he was just realizing that this is a day when he usually has Mum to himself. A firm word and some distraction settled things pretty quickly.
Thanks, Emma. And yes, three of my siblings are long time foster parents and I'm sure they'd tell you these very normal behaviors are seen in foster children as well, who often feel insecure and frightened when they go into care. Another reason why labels aren't helpful. :)
It was nice to read your sensible response after a few comments that seemed a bit mean-spirited. My other thought on this article is that foster children will also show many of these signs - tantrums, not wanting to share, etc. - and they are the very opposite of spoiled!
Just because a child throws tantrums often doesn't make them spoiled. Tantrums aren't "I didn't get my way so I'm gonna be a little snot" with all kids. Some tantrums are thrown because they're trying to say something and either don't know the words, or are hard to understand, so they throw a tantrum because they're so frustrated with themselves. ALL kids, spoiled or not, ignore the word no. Duh. It's a given. No child likes to hear it. That doesn't make them spoiled. It makes them a kid. Sharing.... my daughter is 4, she doesn't really share. Why? Because she's never been around other kids, every time she makes a friend, the parent bails on friendship, so the kids lose out. She has a brother and sister, just got them in her life last year. She's SLOWLY catching the sharing concept with her toys. Doesn't make her a brat, it's called being a child. Yes, SOME kids are brats, not ALL are. Not ALL parents spoil their children to where they act like this. Get a life. For real. I don't think whoever wrote this article even has kids
I think it all sounds like normal child-like behaviour to be honest.. but can also be offensive in that respect! Terrible article! xx
This is an awful article.. shame on you! All things listed are age appropriate.. children are not fruit. They can't be spoiled! You can have issues with your connection, which is always salvageable. What do you suggest people do if they've ticked any of the above boxes? Flush them down the toilet and start again?
This website is a much better resource for parents looking for help:
http://www.ahaparenting.com/Bl...
It's okay Carol, I suppose for people to possess the compassion necessary to understand your initial post (which was the very first thought through my mind upon reading this article) you have to either be like us and have a child on the spectrum or you need to be an educated person touched by autism in another manner. And "Keli" I also have a "typical" child and was reading this article to compare her behaviour to it and was greatly relieved she didn't share the characteristics. Huh...I guess it is possible to have different understandings of different children. Go figure.
Kind of makes me smile to see some of the commenters having tantrums over whether kids who have tantrums have autism or are spoiled. As someone who has worked for many years with children, as a pediatric nurse and in childcare centers as well as having 2 kids and 7 grandkids of my own I can say that most kids do all of the above at times. Some have autism, some are possibly spoilt, some are just kids acting out on a particular day or at a particular time. I don't think it helps to label children though. If you're not happy with a particular aspect of your child's behavior work on changing it in a proactive and positive way. I don't think articles like this, that take a few aspects of what can actually be perfectly normal behavior in children, label all kids that do these things "spoilt" but don't offer any sensible advice, are particularly helpful.
What part of "tantrums only occur if meds need to be adjusted or the parent is unbalanced" was you being empathetic?
I get so sick of everybody dissecting everything kids do and making excuses for their behavior.....be a parent....make rules....enforce them........sure some children have medical issues, but quit using medical issues excuses for bratty kids....