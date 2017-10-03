18 Signs That Prove Your Partner Is an Amazing Parent

Having a child immediately changes the relationship between new parents, but for the lucky ones, it only strengthens it. While some start to see their partner's flaws or limitations, others grow closer together and are constantly surprised by just how amazing and supportive their significant other is. Seeing how the parent of your child loves, cherishes, and takes care of your little one not only reaffirms your love for them, but also is a constant reminder of how special your family really is. When you have a coparent who not only respects you and your parenting decisions but also is dedicated and involved with your children, you should take some time to appreciate the blessings you have in your life. These are the 18 signs that prove your partner really is an amazing parent.