Skull Mason Jars Are Here to Make Your Halloween (and Every Day) Even Better

Cute to look at, handy to use, and affordable to boot, glass mason jars are great for just about everything. And our favorite glass vessel just got a spooky Halloween makeover. You can now get these skull mason jars in traditional clear glass ($13 for two, originally $16), ominous opaque black ($9 for two, originally $12), and a myriad of other colorful incarnations. While they're perfect for Halloween festivities, they also look eerily fabulous all year long. Fans of the macabre mason jar style are having fun sipping colorful smoothies and storing candy in them, but they look stylish holding basic ice water. Check it out for yourself ahead.





