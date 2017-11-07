Wedding Guests Lost It Over This Bride's Vows to Her New Stepson and Coparents

Katie Muss met her now-husband Jeremy in 2013, just a couple of weeks before his son, Landon, would be born and change both of their lives forever. Katie, who had only been dating Jeremy for six weeks by the time she found out about a then 3-week-old Landon, says the new dad was different after his son was born, and that she herself struggled to get along with his ex, Landon's mom, Casey. Four years later, Katie, Jeremy, Casey, and Casey's husband, Tyler, have all come a long way in learning to be the best possible coparents for Landon, something Katie honored in her wedding vows.

In a heartfelt post to Facebook, Katie shared wedding photos and a touching video of her vows to Landon, Casey, and Tyler, below, and the story of how her and her coparents got to such a wonderful place.

"Coparenting means sharing the duties of a child," she began, before admitting that about a year after Landon's birth, she realized she hated the person she was becoming — someone who didn't fully trust her partner and who didn't get along with the mother of a child she was helping raise. "I reached out to Casey. I spoke nothing but truth to her. It was not easy. You can't trust someone in a second. Eventually, we started having 'mommy dates' and talked about everything from ourselves, Landon, and even old relationships. The one thing we had in common though was Landon. Landon was and is the beat to our heart. The little guy who not only changed our routines and norms, but he changed us. Giving us patience, understanding, and love."

After sorting out their relationship, Katie and Casey struggled with their partners' turbulent relationship. Katie says that shortly after Casey and Tyler's wedding, it was made clear that Tyler didn't respect Katie or Jeremy, which Jeremy took hard. However, after seeing what a wonderful and present father Tyler was to Landon, Jeremy thanked him, and the two were able to repair and grow their relationship.

When it came time for her wedding day, Katie, though she grappled with the decision at first, decided she wanted to honor Casey and Tyler — who she knew needed to be a part of their special day — in addition to making vows to Jeremy.