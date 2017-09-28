 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Stroller Costumes: Outfitting Baby's Halloween Ride!

What child wants to walk when he's got a decked-out Halloween ride? Trick-or-treating with a stroller can be a bit of a pain when it comes to running up and down stairs in search of loot, but when a younger sibling is tagging along with her big brother for the night, it's often the only option. If your little one needs some wheels to make it through the night, then a decorated stroller is the way to go. Check out some fun homemade creations other mamas have made — and some that are available for purchase in time for Halloween, too.

Pond-Inspired Baby Stroller Cover
$80
Buy Now
Block of Cheese Stroller Cover
$48
Buy Now
Firetruck Stroller Costume
$45
Buy Now
Jungle Costume
$80
Buy Now
Strawberry Stroller Costume
$100
Buy Now
Cabbage Patch Kid
School Bus
Casino Dealer
Frog Prince
Pond
Elmo
An Alien
Lobster in a Pot
Cheese
Annie, Thomas's Coach
Firetruck
Monkey in Banana Tree
A Tank
Strawberry Patch
An iPhone
A Jungle
The F Train
Start Slideshow
Halloween For KidsStroller CostumesTrick-or-TreatingStrollersHalloween
Shop More
Boohoo Maternity Clothes SHOP MORE
Boohoo
Maternity Mia Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
from BooHoo
$24
Boohoo
Maternity April Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
from BooHoo
$20
Boohoo
Maternity Lianne Off The Shoulder Ribbed Midi Dress
from BooHoo
$18$14
Boohoo
Maternity Eva Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
from BooHoo
$20
Boohoo
Maternity Clare Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
from BooHoo
$32
Disney Girls' Tees SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Girl's Disney By Tutu Couture Minnie Tee & Dotted Skirt
from Nordstrom
$88
Disney
Disney's Juniors' Mickey & Minnie Mouse Hug Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$20$6
Disney
Disney's Mickey Mouse Juniors' Classic Graphic Tee
from Kohl's
$20$12.99
Disney
Short Sleeve Beauty and the Beast T-Shirt-Big Kid Girls
from JCPenney
$20$7.99
Disney
Beauty and the Beast Graphic T-Shirt-Big Kid Girls
from JCPenney
$20$13.99
California Baby Body Cleansers SHOP MORE
California Baby
Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent
from DERMSTORE
$16.99
California Baby
Therapeutic Relief Diaper Rash Ointment
from DERMSTORE
$12.80
California Baby
Calming Organic Powder
from DERMSTORE
$14.49
California Baby
Super Sensitive Bubble Bath - Fragrance Free
from DERMSTORE
$16
California Baby
Calming Bubble Bath
from DERMSTORE
$16
Boohoo Maternity Clothes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shelleyannem
justanotherinstagal
sashaexeter
shelleyannem
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds