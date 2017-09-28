Stroller Costumes: Outfitting Baby's Halloween Ride!

What child wants to walk when he's got a decked-out Halloween ride? Trick-or-treating with a stroller can be a bit of a pain when it comes to running up and down stairs in search of loot, but when a younger sibling is tagging along with her big brother for the night, it's often the only option. If your little one needs some wheels to make it through the night, then a decorated stroller is the way to go. Check out some fun homemade creations other mamas have made — and some that are available for purchase in time for Halloween, too.