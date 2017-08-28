7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up

There are plenty of times my friends or family reference specific moments in my childhood, and I just can't for the life of me remember what they're talking about — it's very interesting what we end up remembering about our lives. There are, however, certain things I can perfectly pinpoint about my childhood, no matter what age I was at the time, like how my mom reacted to my grandfather passing, the chunk of time my dad was working in another state at a new job and missed my school play, and the way my mom would greet my dad when he got home from work.

Because there are certain things that tend to stick with kids as they grow up, these seven things are worth thinking about as you raise your littles.