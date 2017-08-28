 Skip Nav
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Here Are the 50 Books Your Child Should Read Before They Turn 12
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up

There are plenty of times my friends or family reference specific moments in my childhood, and I just can't for the life of me remember what they're talking about — it's very interesting what we end up remembering about our lives. There are, however, certain things I can perfectly pinpoint about my childhood, no matter what age I was at the time, like how my mom reacted to my grandfather passing, the chunk of time my dad was working in another state at a new job and missed my school play, and the way my mom would greet my dad when he got home from work.

Because there are certain things that tend to stick with kids as they grow up, these seven things are worth thinking about as you raise your littles.

The experiences you had with them.
The time you put your device down for them.
Your positive words for them.
How you handled tough situations.
The times you weren't there.
The way you and your partner behave around other adults (and each other).
How you acted under stress or pressure.
