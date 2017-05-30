5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Moms Baby Shopping Tie-Dye Baby Gifts These 28 Tie-Dye Baby Shower Gift Ideas Are Going to Be Your Newest Obsession May 30, 2017 by Lauren Levy 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're looking for trendy baby shower gift ideas that will pop among the other presents, get mama-to-be a tie-dye gift for her or her little one. Whether you opt for a burst of color and go for something with rainbow patterns or lean toward items with more of a muted boho feel, there are beyond adorable options for both baby boys and girls. There's a reason so many people are loving this diverse print for a new arrival — there's something about babies rocking tie-dye accessories that's just too cute to handle. Check out some of our favorite options ahead! 1 Tie-Dye Baby Romper Tie-Dye Baby Romper ($35) Tie-Dye Baby Romper $35 from etsy.com Buy Now 2 Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf ($7) Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf $7 from etsy.com Buy Now 3 Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes ($28) Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes $28 from etsy.com Buy Now 4 Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths ($21) Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths $21 from etsy.com Buy Now 5 Rainbow Baby Blanket Rainbow Baby Blanket ($33) Rainbow Baby Blanket $33 from etsy.com Buy Now 6 Freshly Picked Tie-Dye Moccasin Freshly Picked Tie-Dye Moccasin ($60) Nordstrom Girls' Shoes Infant Girl's Freshly Picked Tie Dye Moccasin $60 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Shoes 7 Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies ($30 per set of 2) Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies $30 from etsy.com Buy Now 8 Tie-Dye Romper Tie-Dye Romper ($38) Splendid Infant Girl's Tie Dye Romper $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Splendid Girls' Clothing 9 Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote ($225) Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote $225 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Tory Burch Diaper Bag Totes 10 Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress ($44) Splendid Infant Girl's Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress $44 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Splendid Girls' Dresses 11 Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Cactus Camo Shorts Set Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Cactus Camo Shorts Set ($34) Splendid Infant Boy's Tie-Dyed T-Shirt & Cactus Camo Shorts Set $34 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Splendid Boys' Matching Sets 12 Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie ($13) Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie $13 from etsy.com Buy Now 13 Baby Tie-Dye Tee and Solid Shortalls Set Baby Tie-Dye Tee and Solid Shortalls Set ($16, originally $28) Carter's Baby Boy Tie-Dye Tee & Solid Shortalls Set $28 $15.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Carter's Boys' Clothing 14 Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf ($16) Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf $16 from etsy.com Buy Now 15 Tie-Dye Bubble Romper Tie-Dye Bubble Romper ($35) Tie-Dye Bubble Romper $35 from etsy.com Buy Now 16 Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie ($17) Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie $17 from etsy.com Buy Now 17 Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit ($11) Zulily Clothes and Shoes Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit - Infant $10.95 $6.99 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Clothes and Shoes 18 Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit ($10) Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit $10 from etsy.com Buy Now 19 Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper ($29) Kohl's Baby Diapering Smart Bottoms Smart One 3.1 Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper $29 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Kohl's Baby Diapering 20 Tie-Dye Burp Cloths Tie-Dye Burp Cloths ($21) One Grace Place Terrific Tie Dye Burp Cloths $20.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more One Grace Place Bibs & Burp Cloths 21 Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit ($14) Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit $14 from etsy.com Buy Now 22 Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings ($19) Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings $19 from etsy.com Buy Now 23 Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie ($13) Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie $13 from etsy.com Buy Now 24 Tie-Dye Baby Headband Tie-Dye Baby Headband ($10) Tie-Dye Baby Headband $10 from etsy.com Buy Now 25 Tie-Dye Changing Pad Cover Tie-Dye Changing Pad Cover ($20) One Grace Place Terrific Tie Dye Changing Pad Cover $19.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more One Grace Place Baby Changing Pads 26 Tie-Dye Baby Shoes Tie-Dye Baby Shoes ($20) Tie-Dye Baby Shoes $20 from etsy.com Buy Now 27 Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper ($35) Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper $35 from etsy.com Buy Now 28 Tie-Dye Baby Beanie Tie-Dye Baby Beanie ($15) Tie-Dye Baby Beanie $15 from etsy.com Buy Now