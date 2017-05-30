These 28 Tie-Dye Baby Shower Gift Ideas Are Going to Be Your Newest Obsession

If you're looking for trendy baby shower gift ideas that will pop among the other presents, get mama-to-be a tie-dye gift for her or her little one. Whether you opt for a burst of color and go for something with rainbow patterns or lean toward items with more of a muted boho feel, there are beyond adorable options for both baby boys and girls.

There's a reason so many people are loving this diverse print for a new arrival — there's something about babies rocking tie-dye accessories that's just too cute to handle. Check out some of our favorite options ahead!