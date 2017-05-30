 Skip Nav
These 28 Tie-Dye Baby Shower Gift Ideas Are Going to Be Your Newest Obsession

Tie-Dye Baby Gifts

These 28 Tie-Dye Baby Shower Gift Ideas Are Going to Be Your Newest Obsession

If you're looking for trendy baby shower gift ideas that will pop among the other presents, get mama-to-be a tie-dye gift for her or her little one. Whether you opt for a burst of color and go for something with rainbow patterns or lean toward items with more of a muted boho feel, there are beyond adorable options for both baby boys and girls.

There's a reason so many people are loving this diverse print for a new arrival — there's something about babies rocking tie-dye accessories that's just too cute to handle. Check out some of our favorite options ahead!

1 Tie-Dye Baby Romper
Tie-Dye Baby Romper

Tie-Dye Baby Romper ($35)

Tie-Dye Baby Romper
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
2 Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf
Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf

Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf ($7)

Colorful Tie-Dye Baby Bib Bandana Scarf
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
3 Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes
Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes

Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes ($28)

Tie-Dye Rainbow Baby Shoes
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
4 Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths
Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths

Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths ($21)

Tie-Dye Baby Muslin Cloths
$21
from etsy.com
Buy Now
5 Rainbow Baby Blanket
Rainbow Baby Blanket

Rainbow Baby Blanket ($33)

Rainbow Baby Blanket
$33
from etsy.com
Buy Now
6 Freshly Picked Tie-Dye Moccasin
Freshly Picked Tie-Dye Moccasin

Freshly Picked Tie-Dye Moccasin ($60)

Nordstrom Girls' Shoes
Infant Girl's Freshly Picked Tie Dye Moccasin
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Shoes
7 Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies
Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies

Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies ($30 per set of 2)

Tie-Dye Twin Baby Onesies
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
8 Tie-Dye Romper
Tie-Dye Romper

Tie-Dye Romper ($38)

Splendid
Infant Girl's Tie Dye Romper
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Splendid Girls' Clothing
9 Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote
Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote

Tory Burch Ella Printed Packable Tote ($225)

Tory Burch
Ella Printed Packable Tote
$225
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Diaper Bag Totes
10 Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress
Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress

Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress ($44)

Splendid
Infant Girl's Tie-Dye Flutter Sleeve Dress
$44
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Splendid Girls' Dresses
11 Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Cactus Camo Shorts Set
Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Cactus Camo Shorts Set

Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Cactus Camo Shorts Set ($34)

Splendid
Infant Boy's Tie-Dyed T-Shirt & Cactus Camo Shorts Set
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Splendid Boys' Matching Sets
12 Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie
Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie

Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie ($13)

Monochrome Tie-Dye Baby Onesie
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
13 Baby Tie-Dye Tee and Solid Shortalls Set
Baby Tie-Dye Tee and Solid Shortalls Set

Baby Tie-Dye Tee and Solid Shortalls Set ($16, originally $28)

Carter's
Baby Boy Tie-Dye Tee & Solid Shortalls Set
$28 $15.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Carter's Boys' Clothing
14 Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf
Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf

Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf ($16)

Tie-Dye Drool Bib Baby Scarf
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
15 Tie-Dye Bubble Romper
Tie-Dye Bubble Romper

Tie-Dye Bubble Romper ($35)

Tie-Dye Bubble Romper
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
16 Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie
Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie

Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie ($17)

Tie-Dye Baby Bloomers and Bow Tie
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
17 Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit
Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit

Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit ($11)

Zulily Clothes and Shoes
Onyx Tie-Dye Organic Bodysuit - Infant
$10.95 $6.99
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Clothes and Shoes
18 Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit
Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit

Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit ($10)

Tie-Dye Baby Bodysuit
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
19 Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper
Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper

Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper ($29)

Kohl's Baby Diapering
Smart Bottoms Smart One 3.1 Organic All-in-One Cloth Diaper
$29
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Baby Diapering
20 Tie-Dye Burp Cloths
Tie-Dye Burp Cloths

Tie-Dye Burp Cloths ($21)

One Grace Place
Terrific Tie Dye Burp Cloths
$20.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more One Grace Place Bibs & Burp Cloths
21 Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit
Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit

Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit ($14)

Worth the Wait Tie-Dye Bodysuit
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
22 Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings
Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings

Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings ($19)

Hand-Dyed Baby Leggings
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
23 Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie
Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie

Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie ($13)

Indigo Tie-Dye Baby Onesie
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
24 Tie-Dye Baby Headband
Tie-Dye Baby Headband

Tie-Dye Baby Headband ($10)

Tie-Dye Baby Headband
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
25 Tie-Dye Changing Pad Cover
Tie-Dye Changing Pad Cover

Tie-Dye Changing Pad Cover ($20)

One Grace Place
Terrific Tie Dye Changing Pad Cover
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more One Grace Place Baby Changing Pads
26 Tie-Dye Baby Shoes
Tie-Dye Baby Shoes

Tie-Dye Baby Shoes ($20)

Tie-Dye Baby Shoes
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
27 Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper
Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper

Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper ($35)

Tie-Dye Striped Baby Romper
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
28 Tie-Dye Baby Beanie
Tie-Dye Baby Beanie

Tie-Dye Baby Beanie ($15)

Tie-Dye Baby Beanie
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Baby ShoppingBaby Shower GiftsTie Dye
