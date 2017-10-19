When You Find Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, Buy 15 Boxes

Love at first sight ❤️ A post shared by Trader Joe's List (@traderjoeslist) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

It's no secret that the mac and cheese is one of the best frozen meals from Trader Joe's, so when we found out about a new Fall version, we just about lost our sh*t. The new Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese ($3) hit shelves this month, and OMG, it is pretty freaking incredible. The single-serve mac and cheese, found in the frozen aisle, is ridged rigatoni pasta blended with a three-cheese sauce of cheddar, gouda, and parmesan, plus a creamy bechamel sauce and butternut squash puree. A dash of warm spices like nutmeg and sage take the flavor over the edge (but don't overpower), and the finished product is the definition of creamy, decadent comfort food. You'll be able to fool everyone into thinking you made homemade butternut squash mac and cheese, and the best part is this cheesy pasta sneaks in a vegetable — OK, technically a fruit.

If this microwave-friendly meal sounds like your idea of something you'd want to stock in your freezer, you might want to head to your nearest Trader Joe's ASAP. I personally went to Trader Joe's in the hopes of grabbing this, only to realize my location is currently out of stock — it's selling out fast! If you're lucky enough to spot this among the other new TJ's finds for October, be (rightfully) selfish and add as many boxes to your cart as you want. You'll be glad you did the next time you want something satisfying in a flash.