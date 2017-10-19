 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Parenting
How to Tame Your Kid’s Sweet Tooth in Time For Halloween
Halloween
What Every Parent Needs to Know About Those Teal Pumpkins

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

When You Find Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, Buy 15 Boxes

Love at first sight ❤️

A post shared by Trader Joe's List (@traderjoeslist) on

It's no secret that the mac and cheese is one of the best frozen meals from Trader Joe's, so when we found out about a new Fall version, we just about lost our sh*t. The new Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese ($3) hit shelves this month, and OMG, it is pretty freaking incredible. The single-serve mac and cheese, found in the frozen aisle, is ridged rigatoni pasta blended with a three-cheese sauce of cheddar, gouda, and parmesan, plus a creamy bechamel sauce and butternut squash puree. A dash of warm spices like nutmeg and sage take the flavor over the edge (but don't overpower), and the finished product is the definition of creamy, decadent comfort food. You'll be able to fool everyone into thinking you made homemade butternut squash mac and cheese, and the best part is this cheesy pasta sneaks in a vegetable — OK, technically a fruit.

Related
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far

If this microwave-friendly meal sounds like your idea of something you'd want to stock in your freezer, you might want to head to your nearest Trader Joe's ASAP. I personally went to Trader Joe's in the hopes of grabbing this, only to realize my location is currently out of stock — it's selling out fast! If you're lucky enough to spot this among the other new TJ's finds for October, be (rightfully) selfish and add as many boxes to your cart as you want. You'll be glad you did the next time you want something satisfying in a flash.

Join the conversation
Fall FoodTrader Joe'sFood NewsMacaroni And CheeseButternut SquashFallHalloween
Paris Hilton
When It Comes to Halloween Costumes, Paris Hilton Has a Sexy Formula
by Brittney Stephens
Disney Characters in Halloween Costumes
Disney
What Would the Disney Princesses Be For Halloween? This Artist Puts Them in Costumes
by Tara Block
Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
20 Artistic Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween
by Macy Daniela Martin
Best Frozen Meals From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
The Best Frozen Entrees From Trader Joe's, Hands Down
by Erin Cullum
What Are Tropickles?
Food Reviews
So Walmart Just Launched Tropickles, aka Fruit-Punch-Flavored Pickles
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds