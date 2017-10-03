 Skip Nav
7 Things You Need to Pick Up at Trader Joe's This October

A new month means new Trader Joe's items to stash in your cart, and now that it's October, it's looking a lot like Fall in each aisle! We've scouted out all the best new foods available this month and have reported back on all the ones you've got to try, including an Apple Cider Jam that will instantly transport you to a crisp Autumn afternoon. The next time you plan on making a trip to your closest TJ's, here's what you should pick up — along with all of Trader Joe's pumpkin foods, of course.

Curried Carrot & Cashew Dip ($4)
Icelandic Style Nonfat Yogurt ($2)
Peanut Butter Roundels ($3)
Apple Cranberry Tart ($4)
Pumpkin & Roasted Pepitas Cookies ($2)
Apple Cider Jam ($4)
Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks ($3)
