These Are the Trendiest Baby Shower Gifts of 2017

Trendy Baby Gifts 2017

These Are the Trendiest Baby Shower Gifts of 2017

Many trends have already come and gone so far in 2017, but there are a few — unicorns, millennial pink, cacti, flamingos — that aren't going away any time soon. If you have to shop for a trendy mama-to-be, there's no better way to gift her than with a relevant piece for baby's wardrobe or nursery.

Ahead, the most adorable baby products perfect for showers and birthdays that cover the trendiest themes of the year.

Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount
Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount

Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount ($195)

Bergdorf Goodman Walkers & Baby Ride-Ons
Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount
$195
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Bergdorf Goodman Walkers & Baby Ride-Ons
Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile
Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile

Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile ($99)

Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile
$99
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage
Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage

Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage ($29-$49)

Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage
$29
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy
Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy

Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy ($199)

Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy
$199
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Rainbow Throw Pillow
Rainbow Throw Pillow

Rainbow Throw Pillow ($29)

The Land of Nod Kids Pillows
Rainbow Throw Pillow
$29
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Pillows
Wooden Pizza Slice Teether
Wooden Pizza Slice Teether

Wooden Pizza Slice Teether ($12)

Wooden Pizza Slice Teether
$12
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp
Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp

Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp ($179)

Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp
$179
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
"My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle
"My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle

"My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle ($34)

"My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle
$34
from dollyllamakids.com
Buy Now
Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump
Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump

Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump ($79)

Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump
$79
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Classic Soft Blocks
Classic Soft Blocks

Classic Soft Blocks ($39)

Classic Soft Blocks
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Moon and Stars Crib Mobile
Moon and Stars Crib Mobile

Moon and Stars Crib Mobile ($22+)

Moon and Stars Crib Mobile
$22
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Taco Booties
Taco Booties

Taco Booties ($25)

UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin
Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin

Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin ($18)

Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
Children's Interactive Book: "Secret Pizza Party" by Adam Rubin
$17.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
Geometric Unicorn Onesie
Geometric Unicorn Onesie

Geometric Unicorn Onesie ($19)

Geometric Unicorn Onesie
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths
Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths

Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths ($38)

Aden Anais
Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aden Anais Bedding
Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers
Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers

Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers ($8)

Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers
$8
from target.com
Buy Now
Age Milestone Blocks
Age Milestone Blocks

Age Milestone Blocks ($33)

Age Milestone Blocks
$33
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor
Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor

Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor ($25)

Target Kids Décor
Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor
$24.99 $23.74
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Décor
Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set
Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set

Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set ($42)

Nordstrom Nursery Blankets
Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Nursery Blankets
Taco Dreams Mobile
Taco Dreams Mobile

Taco Dreams Mobile ($48)

UncommonGoods Decor
Taco Dreams Mobile
$48
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag
The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag

The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag ($149)

The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag
$149
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Pizza Throw Pillow
Pizza Throw Pillow

Pizza Throw Pillow ($25)

The Land of Nod Kids Pillows
Pizza Throw Pillow
$25 $19.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Pillows
Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin
Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin

Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin ($17)

Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
Interactive Children's Book: "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin
$16.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books
Nightfall Crib Bedding
Nightfall Crib Bedding

Nightfall Crib Bedding ($152)

The Land of Nod Cribs & Crib Sets
Nightfall Crib Bedding (3-Piece Set)
$152 $149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Cribs & Crib Sets
French Knot Pendant
French Knot Pendant

French Knot Pendant ($159)

French Knot Pendant
$159
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Pineapple AppeTEETHERS
Pineapple AppeTEETHERS

Pineapple AppeTEETHERS ($6)

Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding
Little ToaderTM AppeTEETHERSTM NopainappleTM
$5.99
from Buy Buy Baby
Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding
Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket
Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket

Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket ($19)

Anthropologie Arts & Crafts Toys
Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket
$19
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Arts & Crafts Toys
Robeez Soft Soles Pineapple Shoes
Robeez Soft Soles Pineapple Shoes

Robeez Soft Soles Pineapple Shoes ($26)

Robeez
Soft Soles Pretty Pineapple Shoes, Baby Girls (0-24 months)
$26
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Robeez Girls' Shoes
Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp
Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp

Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp ($30)

Target Kids Lighting
Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp
$29.99 $28.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Lighting
Cactus Bib
Cactus Bib

Cactus Bib ($14)

Cactus Bib
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Elegant Baby Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap
Elegant Baby Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap

Elegant Baby Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap ($36)

Elegant Baby
Baby's Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap
$36
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Elegant Baby Baby Gear
Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet
Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet

Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet ($19)

Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet
$19
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Wee Woodland Crochet Bin
Wee Woodland Crochet Bin

Wee Woodland Crochet Bin ($45)

Baby Essentials
Wee Woodland Crochet Bin (Grey Owl)
$45
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more Baby Essentials Kids Storage & Shelving
Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin
Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin

Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin ($60)

Nordstrom Boys' Shoes
Infant Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin
$60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys' Shoes
Cactus Mobile
Cactus Mobile

Cactus Mobile ($84)

Cactus Mobile
$84
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Baby ShoppingBaby Shower GiftsTrend
