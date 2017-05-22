5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Moms Baby Shopping Trendy Baby Gifts 2017 These Are the Trendiest Baby Shower Gifts of 2017 May 22, 2017 by Alessia Santoro 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Many trends have already come and gone so far in 2017, but there are a few — unicorns, millennial pink, cacti, flamingos — that aren't going away any time soon. If you have to shop for a trendy mama-to-be, there's no better way to gift her than with a relevant piece for baby's wardrobe or nursery. Ahead, the most adorable baby products perfect for showers and birthdays that cover the trendiest themes of the year. Shop Brands Aden Anais · Robeez · Elegant Baby · Baby Essentials Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount ($195) Bergdorf Goodman Walkers & Baby Ride-Ons Fiona Walker England Rainbow Unicorn Head Wall Mount $195 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Bergdorf Goodman Walkers & Baby Ride-Ons Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile ($99) Felt Super Mario Crib Mobile $99 from etsy.com Buy Now Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage ($29-$49) Emily & Meritt Canvas Pom Pom Storage $29 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy ($199) Emily & Meritt Sparkle Ta-Da Canopy $199 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Rainbow Throw Pillow Rainbow Throw Pillow ($29) The Land of Nod Kids Pillows Rainbow Throw Pillow $29 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Pillows Wooden Pizza Slice Teether Wooden Pizza Slice Teether ($12) Wooden Pizza Slice Teether $12 from uncommongoods.com Buy Now Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp ($179) Emily & Meritt Giraffe Complete Lamp $179 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now "My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle "My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle ($34) "My Life Would Totally 'Succ' Without You" Swaddle $34 from dollyllamakids.com Buy Now Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump ($79) Emily & Meritt Woven Pom Pom Toy Dump $79 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Classic Soft Blocks Classic Soft Blocks ($39) Classic Soft Blocks $39 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Moon and Stars Crib Mobile Moon and Stars Crib Mobile ($22+) Moon and Stars Crib Mobile $22 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Taco Booties Taco Booties ($25) UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes Taco Booties $25 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin ($18) Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books Children's Interactive Book: "Secret Pizza Party" by Adam Rubin $17.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books Geometric Unicorn Onesie Geometric Unicorn Onesie ($19) Geometric Unicorn Onesie $19 from etsy.com Buy Now Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths ($38) Aden Anais Aden + Anais 3-Pack Classic Swaddling Cloths $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Aden Anais Bedding Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers ($8) Woodland Friends Monthly Milestone Stickers $8 from target.com Buy Now Age Milestone Blocks Age Milestone Blocks ($33) Age Milestone Blocks $33 from etsy.com Buy Now Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor ($25) Target Kids Décor Pillowfort Swan Head Wall Décor $24.99 $23.74 from Target Buy Now See more Target Kids Décor Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set ($42) Nordstrom Nursery Blankets Baby Bling Dot Print Swaddling Blanket & Headband Set $42 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Nursery Blankets Taco Dreams Mobile Taco Dreams Mobile ($48) UncommonGoods Decor Taco Dreams Mobile $48 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag ($149) The Emily & Meritt Kitty Anywhere Beanbag $149 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Pizza Throw Pillow Pizza Throw Pillow ($25) The Land of Nod Kids Pillows Pizza Throw Pillow $25 $19.97 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Pillows Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin ($17) Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books Interactive Children's Book: "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin $16.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby & Toddler Books Nightfall Crib Bedding Nightfall Crib Bedding ($152) The Land of Nod Cribs & Crib Sets Nightfall Crib Bedding (3-Piece Set) $152 $149 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Cribs & Crib Sets French Knot Pendant French Knot Pendant ($159) French Knot Pendant $159 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Pineapple AppeTEETHERS Pineapple AppeTEETHERS ($6) Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding Little ToaderTM AppeTEETHERSTM NopainappleTM $5.99 from Buy Buy Baby Buy Now See more Buy Buy Baby Baby Feeding Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket ($19) Anthropologie Arts & Crafts Toys Little Unicorn Cozy Comfort Swaddling Blanket $19 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Arts & Crafts Toys Robeez Soft Soles Pineapple Shoes Robeez Soft Soles Pineapple Shoes ($26) Robeez Soft Soles Pretty Pineapple Shoes, Baby Girls (0-24 months) $26 from Macy's Buy Now See more Robeez Girls' Shoes Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp ($30) Target Kids Lighting Pillowfort Flamingo Wire Figural Table Lamp $29.99 $28.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Kids Lighting Cactus Bib Cactus Bib ($14) Cactus Bib $14 from etsy.com Buy Now Elegant Baby Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap Elegant Baby Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap ($36) Elegant Baby Baby's Unicorn Hooded Bath Wrap $36 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Elegant Baby Baby Gear Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet ($19) Organic Margherita Missoni Graphic Animal Crib Fitted Sheet $19 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now Wee Woodland Crochet Bin Wee Woodland Crochet Bin ($45) Baby Essentials Wee Woodland Crochet Bin (Grey Owl) $45 from The Land of Nod Buy Now See more Baby Essentials Kids Storage & Shelving Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin ($60) Nordstrom Boys' Shoes Infant Freshly Picked Leather Moccasin $60 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys' Shoes Cactus Mobile Cactus Mobile ($84) Cactus Mobile $84 from etsy.com Buy Now Baby ShoppingBaby Shower GiftsTrend