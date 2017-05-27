12 Products Most Moms-to-Be Didn't Know Existed Before Getting Pregnant

Babypod ($134) plays music for babies in utero, but rather than play the music via headphones placed on the pregnant mother's belly, it is inserted into the vagina to aim the music directly at the baby's developing head. The device is connected to a smartphone via a cord and is operated through an app. The company behind the product says they have research proving that starting at 16 weeks gestation, babies benefit from musical stimulation. They say Babypod "stimulates the vocalization of babies before birth through music and encourages their neural development," and since the device is used internally, sounds aren't muffled like they are through external options. The speaker plays music up to 54 decibels, which is similar to a hushed conversation.